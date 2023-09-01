 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Clinton Mola Is Reading’s Second Deadline-Day Signing

He’s followed Dom Ballard in joining the Royals ahead of the summer window closing.

By BucksRoyal
/ new
Photo session VfB Stuttgart... Photo by Jan-Philipp Strobel/picture alliance via Getty Images

Fresh off the signing of Dom Ballard, Reading have made another Deadline Day addition! Say hello to Clinton Mola, who’s joined on a free transfer. The 22-year-old defensive player (he can be deployed at the back or in midfield) was most recently at Stuttgart, before being released in late August - a year ahead of his contract’s original expiry date.

Camden-born Mola actually came through the ranks at Chelsea, where he was very highly rated as a young talent.

However, he made no appearances for Chelsea’s first team before heading off to Stuttgart in 2020 for a fee of around £360,000. He played 14 times in all competitions for Stuttgart and also had a nine-game spell on loan at Blackburn Rovers last season, but failed to establish himself at either club.

Head of football operations Mark Bowen said:

“A left-sided player who is capable of playing in either a holding midfield role or as part of the back line, Clinton has an opportunity to earn consistent first-team football at Reading. He has the ability to make a real impact as a Royal this season and I look forward to following his progress.”

It’ll be interesting to see how Reading intend on using Mola. While versatility is absolutely a good thing to have, it’ll help Mola’s development if he’s able to settle in one position and focus on it. Given that the announcement tweet referred to Mola as a left-back, you’d think that’s where he’s set to play, and Reading could certainly use cover and competition for current first choice Matty Carson.

Welcome to Reading Clinton!

Reading FC News 24/7

Loading comments...