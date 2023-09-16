Reading vs Bolton Wanderers: Match Preview 2023/24

It almost feels inappropriate to carry on and do a match preview as usual.

We are in a terrible situation - and we really shouldn’t underestimate where we could be heading.

I’ve been reluctant to mention administration up to this point because it felt like scaremongering, but we’re in the sh*t here.

How on earth have we managed to go from a Championship play-off final to the League One relegation zone? It’s unacceptable and it was so avoidable.

Now it’s time for the supporters to come together and do what they can to try and get Dai Yongge out of the club.

Now though, let’s get into the match preview.

What? League One Matchday 7

Season? 2023/24

Who? Bolton Wanderers

Where? Select Car Leasing Stadium

When? Saturday 16th September

Time? 3pm

Opposition Manager? Ian Evatt

The Royals

The result today seems irrelevant but important at the same time.

Keeping the club alive has to be the main aim - but relegation would be painful too and we need to start getting as many points on the board as possible.

We certainly have some talented players at our disposal but will our lack of experience in our terrible situation harm us? It will be interesting to see. Let’s hope the team can put in a performance that we can be proud of.

The Opponents

Bolton Wanderers, unlike us, are on the rise under Ian Evatt.

They came very close to being liquidated but were saved in the end and we can use their past situation as a reason for hope.

I’m very glad to see they’re in a much better situation now and hopefully they can get back to the Championship as quickly as possible.

Reading v Bolton was a Premier League fixture not so long ago. It’s sad that’s no longer the case - but the Trotters’ supporters will be delighted with their progress under their current boss.

My Lineup

Starting XI: Button, Yiadom, Abbey, Bindon, Mbengue, Hutchinson, Elliott, Knibbs, Azeez, Ehibhatiomhan, Ballard

David Button starts between the sticks, with the ex-West Brom man not doing a lot wrong since his move to Berkshire.

Tyler Bindon returns to the starting lineup - and Andy Yiadom also starts with Nelson Abbey and Amadou Mbengue joining the pair in defence.

In midfield, Sam Hutchinson and Ben Elliott start as the deeper duo with Harvey Knibbs and Femi Azeez playing out wide. I wouldn’t mind seeing Caylan Vickers play out wide - but does he have the ability to be an asset defensively? That’s the question.

Up top, Dom Ballard makes his debut if he’s fit enough and he starts alongside Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan who has proved that he can be a game-changer at this level.

Score Prediction: Reading 0-2 Bolton Wanderers

Other League One Fixtures

Barnsley vs Burton Albion

Derby County vs Portsmouth

Exeter City vs Cheltenham Town

Fleetwood Town vs Oxford United

Lincoln City vs Carlisle United

Peterborough United vs Leyton Orient

Port Vale vs Northampton Town

Shrewsbury Town vs Bristol Rovers

Stevenage vs Charlton Athletic

Wigan Athletic vs Cambridge United

Wycombe Wanderers vs Blackpool

All fixtures take place at 3pm today.