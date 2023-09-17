At the end of another tough week, the Royals were back to league duties with a fantastic 2-1 win against Bolton Wanderers at the Select Car Leasing Stadium. Late goals through Charlie Savage and Caylan Vickers secured an important three points to put us back onto five points and move us up to 21st.

On a day when Royals fans protested against Dai Yongge, manager Ruben Selles was not only pleased with the victory but also the spirit that his team showed. Here is what he had to say after the game; he spoke to the official club website and Reading Chronicle.

Selles on the victory

“The feeling is great. It is difficult to keep up the performance for over 100 minutes, but we were there for a big part of the game. We were able to turn the game to our side. We worked as a team, as a unit… that’s what we demand. “Even if we did not score the goal to win, the feeling would have been that we played our game and that we had our chances. We put the ball in the net today and took our chances. This team has character and it is a pleasure to work with them every day. “When we win or when we lose, we are always there. Sometimes the performance is not as good as we want. But I think today we can be very pleased with what we put together. “I am very proud of the players. They showed not only football, but also character in the entire week. They focused on the game and the things that we can do. The victory is important, but also important is the way that we do things and the way in which we get the victory. “This was a full squad, fully committed to the task. More important than the victory was the team spirit that we showed today.”

Selles on the impact of substitutions

“We work on it, and we know exactly what every player can bring on the pitch. The good thing is that they have a great relationship in the dressing room and a big team spirit inside. That is why we can go through everything that is in front of us and compete against any player. “One of our strengths is that we have a lot of players capable to play and wanting to play. It is always difficult to pick the lineup and squad, but every time they step on the pitch, they want to make a difference. I am very proud of their character and the way they do things.”

Selles on beating a top-six side

“We try to be confident because of the things we do daily, because of routines and the way that we play. I have seen this group playing, training and competing and it doesn’t matter who is in front, they want to win. Some days we are better than others where we are still growing, but our strength is in us - the way we do things and the way we want to go and beat the opponent. “Winning reinforces the message every time, but the most important thing is that we didn’t change a single thing about how we are or what we want. We know that in the long term this team will be successful because we have an amazing dressing room.”

Selles on the fans

“Our fans have been with us for the entire season. They can see the level of effort and the level of commitment that we have, and they have been supporting me personally and the team in every situation. When we are leading or when we are losing. We feel that support – and if we want to do good things, we need to do that together.”

Selles on EFL Trophy changes