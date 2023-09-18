Wow, what a day. It was always going to be a pretty big one for the club as a whole with the week we had, but for the fans and for the players to rally the way we all did, as one, and come back from a goal down to win in those circumstances, is nothing short of remarkable.

It was a crazy afternoon, full of emotion and things bigger than the football match taking place in all honesty, but the feeling at the final whistle was like none other I’ve felt following this club in recent years.

Here’s how the fans reacted to a rollercoaster day and a mammoth win...

Feeling of pride

The protest was what took centre stage for the majority of Saturday afternoon - not just the tennis balls on the pitch in the 16th minute, but also the constant chanting from every stand of the ground.

I felt we struck the perfect balance between making our thoughts known about the ownership but also getting behind the team. I was proud to be a Reading fan.

That feeling of pride didn’t stop with me it seems, and quite right too...

One of those special days today. They don’t come round often, but with all the difficulties off the pitch - they’ve done us very proud on it. Up the Ding. #readingfc pic.twitter.com/qgdXYPNNLi — Tom. (@TomWHall) September 16, 2023

Great effort from the team today, and the fans backed both the protest and players. Class from the Bolton fans as well joining in with the protest as well. Saved at the last hour, hopefully this would happen to us but Dai has to sell up #Readingfc #SellBeforeWeDai — Cian (@cian_paris) September 16, 2023

Reflecting on yesterday. It had everything.



- Fans supported the team throughout

- Fans came together to chant anti Dai chants

- Tennis balls were a success.

- Won 2-1, players clearly care.

- Ruben backed the protests.



Great day all round #readingfc pic.twitter.com/UZn4Z9IPQi — micah (@m1871e) September 17, 2023

I’m not going to #readingfc at the moment. Got two little ones so just can’t make it for a bit. Huge well done to all the fans today and also #bwfc fans. Finally some action and hopefully we get to keep these points — Joe Lodge (@JosephGLodge) September 16, 2023

Fair play Reading fans. We get a lot of stick for being a pointless club. Managed to pull off what the aim was. Oh and we won. Incredible grit from the players & manager. Couldn’t of been a better day. #readingfc — Jackson (@JacksonsCorner_) September 16, 2023

So proud of everyone associated with the Club today apart from you know who.

Brilliant. #readingfc — Mike (@MikePea73444529) September 16, 2023

YES READING - Well Done Lads. The owner may let the club down but you do not - super proud of everyone today #readingfc #sellbeforewedai #getdaiout #saveourclub @ReadingFC — Nozzaaaaaa (@Nozzzaaaaa) September 16, 2023

So proud of my club, the manager, the players and the fans. Today showed me that, but it’s getting ruined by that parasite Dai. The quicker he’s gone the better we will be. You can see what it meant to us all at full time.



Up the ding#readingfc — Max (@Readingfan106) September 16, 2023

A huge win

It was quite easy to forget that a football match was taking place on Saturday afternoon. With Dai Yongge taking points off us left right and centre, although you’d think that would make the matches play second fiddle, it actually makes every point we pick up even more important.

Take away all of the mess off the pitch and it’s a big three points, after a tough run of results. Add in the mess and it’s even bigger.

It rallied the troops and sent one big message to the man upstairs.

What a massive difference a win makes to life. Family day out today to football. Kids buzzing and not having a bust up. Missus has opened a bottle of wine. Reckon if I get a bit of Marvin Gaye on, she’ll pass out by 8 and I can finish watching top boy #readingfc — David Bird (@PolskaPollock) September 16, 2023

What a win! Great mentality to come from behind too- hopefully can carry that into away games! #readingfc #SellBeforeWeDai — Michael Dakin (@youvebeen_miked) September 16, 2023

Credit to the players for that win after the week we're all had. #readingfc — ROYALS (@LOYALROYAL2022) September 16, 2023

Incredible win for #readingfc. Not the best performance for chunks of the game but the attitude to not just get back into the game, but to push on to win was amazing. Even more so with everything going on off the pitch! — Tom Robertson (@tommyrfc) September 16, 2023

Great Win…the boys just kept going…. Really encouraging stuff. #readingfc — Nick Knight (@NJK20171) September 16, 2023

Ruben Selles

There’s something about this bloke. He just gets it. And if there was one way to cement himself in the hearts of the fanbase even more, it was to come out publicly and essentially say he’s just as miffed at Dai as we are.

As with almost every manager under Dai’s ownership, he’s been dealt a bad hand - but he hasn’t once moaned and he’s in this for the long run.

I think I love him - as do a few more of the Loyal Royals...

A very difficult line to tread for Selles re protests, but think he's done it brilliantly there. Hell of a comeback win for #readingfc against a decent side and long-suffering fans make their feelings heard. Hopefully a catalyst for improvement on the pitch and change off it. — George Flood (@GeorgeFlood24) September 16, 2023

Ruben Selles literally hasn't said a thing wrong since joining the club. It would have been so easy for him to show negativity given what's going on above him, or after Dim Tellor personally attacked him after 4 games, but he's remained professional and positive. Hero. #readingfc — Guy Reed (@Guy_Reed) September 16, 2023

Can tell Selles knows what he's doing, it's no coincidence that the 2 goal scorers were his new recruits #ReadingFC #ShrewdSignings — Tubby Garry (@OohGareth) September 16, 2023

fair play to Selles. Has done great work improving the attacking play over the break & changed the game with subs. No idea how he motivated those players to deliver that after the deduction #readingfc https://t.co/DiFYCbxkRa — alex (@AlexOne871) September 16, 2023

Mind boggling how Selles hasn’t walked, build the man a statue #readingfc — Reading Talk (@RoyalReading106) September 17, 2023

Conclusion

Just a remarkable day really. Hopefully it's the catalyst for bigger change at the club - and if some of the rumours flying around Twitter in the last day or so are to be believed, perhaps we are edging closer to brighter days.

Onwards and upwards. I love this team. URZ.