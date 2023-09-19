Exeter City vs Reading: EFL Trophy Match Preview 2023/24

Following an excellent league win against Bolton Wanderers, Reading can have a break from league action for now as they take on Exeter City in the EFL Trophy.

Already facing the Grecians earlier this season, and losing 2-1, the Royals will want revenge but a very different side could be put out by Ruben Selles this evening.

The result probably doesn’t matter too much considering the visitors will probably be fully focused on the league this term - but they will want a win regardless.

We have your match preview below.

What? EFL Trophy group stage matchday 1

Season? 2023/24

Who? Exeter City

Where? St James’ Park

When? Tuesday 19th September

Time? 7pm

Opposition Manager? Gary Caldwell

Pre-Match Thoughts

It wouldn’t be a surprise to see a few changes this evening and that would be a real positive, not just to give our starting 11 a rest but also to give others an opportunity to impress.

The likes of Tom McIntyre, Ben Elliott and Paul Mukairu will all want a starting spot - but they will need to prove their worth and Elliott already has.

Tonight could be the night he makes his case to Selles - and that’s why I’ll be keeping an eye on him. He certainly looks like a talent - but he needs to continue proving why he should be one of the first names on the teamsheet.

My Lineup

Starting XI: Boyce-Clarke, Carson, McIntyre, Dean, Mbengue, Craig, Elliott, Mukairu, Azeez, Clarke, Wareham

Coniah Boyce-Clarke starts ahead of Joel Pereira at this stage, with the former doing well in the Carabao Cup.

The back four is also completely changed, with Matty Carson potentially hoping to reclaim his starting spot in the first team as well as Amadou Mbengue. Senior duo Tom McIntyre and Harlee Dean should be able to use their experience to shut out Exeter’s attackers.

In midfield, Michael Craig gets another opportunity to shine alongside Ben Elliott, who will be hoping to impress the Royals’ coaching staff tonight.

Paul Mukairu and Caylan Vickers also start, but I’m going to put the latter on the wing and see how he copes. He has played out wide before, so he could thrive.

And up top, I’ll give Jahmari Clarke and Jayden Wareham a go with Sam Smith still out.

EFL Trophy rules mean this team may or may not be eligible, but something like this lineup would be good please Selles!

Score Prediction: Exeter City 0-2 Reading

