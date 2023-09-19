Exeter City 0-9 Reading: Player Ratings

Coniah Boyce-Clarke: 7

It’s hard to give the Jamaican stopper a rating given he was forced to make a save just the once – and a powder-puff shot at that, but I like the cut of his jib. He was comfortable in possession and provided a good outlet to the defence at all times.

Amadou Mbengue: 8

Energetic and irrepressible at right-back, he joined in heartily with the press while closing down tenaciously when chasing back.

Matty Carson: 8

Reading’s chief dead-ball-taker on this occasion and a big improvement on Sam Hutchinson who performed such duties at St James Park a month ago. Carson whipped in some seriously wicked balls, including assists for the first two goals (the latter an o.g.). A much happier outing in the cathedral city this time.

Harlee Dean: 7

Dean conducted the game at walking pace including some protracted bouts of short passing with Tom McIntyre. However, when called upon, he was a muscular presence and he used the ball wisely.

Tom McIntyre: 7

Popped up at the back post to put the Royals ahead after just three minutes. His evening was a straightforward one that didn’t see him tested. He occasional broke elegantly into midfield and coped easily with the static presence of James Scott.

Tivonge Rushesha: 9

Although the Welshman didn’t get on to the scoresheet, he was a metronome in the way he recycled the ball intelligently. Exeter’s midfield simply couldn’t get near him and in the first half in particular, he seemed to be involved in every move.

Michael Craig: 7

Operating as the more reserved half of a double pivot with Rushesha, Craig kept the ball moving and also has good physical presence.

Paul Mukairu: 8

The author of two superbly taken goals where he showed great composure and brilliant accuracy in his shooting, the Nigerian has a good CV by way of Anderlecht and F. C. Copenhagen. His livewire wing play, albeit against a very inexperienced Exeter right-back in Aamir Stanford-Daniels, was a delight to behold and perhaps only a quiet first half stops him getting a higher mark.

Ben Elliott: 9

Limpet-like in possession, clever in finding eyes of needles through which to thread the ball, Elliott looks some player on this showing, finally being rewarded with a late goal after firing straight at Gary Woods in the first half.

Jayden Wareham: 7

Worked hard and did not give away possession easily, he imposed himself less forcefully on the game than any of his team mates so looks set to remain as back-up for now. His form in the under-21s has shown promise.

Caylan Vickers: 9

Full of flicks and dribbles, a sheer delight to watch, especially at close quarters when attacking the away end in the second half. He struck the post in the first half and finally got his reward with a beautifully taken late goal.

Subs

Harvey Knibbs: 8

Continued the torment of Aamir Stanford-Daniels after Mukairu was withdrawn, he showed pace and directness and opened up the Exeter defence for others to profit.

Dom Ballard: 8

Quite simply, he looks lethal, a predator who helped himself to two goals – he has probably shown more in two games than two previous signings from Southampton, Steve Moran and Craig Maskell showed in their entire Reading careers.

Jeriel Dorsett: N/A

Brought on too late to earn a rating, most of the play was conducted 50 yards away from him.

Kelvin Abrefa: N/A

Good to have him back but not on the pitch long enough to make a lasting impression.

Taylan Harris: 7

The 17-year-old’s Wikipedia page is probably being constructed as you read this. Looks tall and rangy and wove in spectacularly to score a stunning debut goal.

Average: 7.78/10

Who was your MOTM against Exeter City? Vote below or through this link.