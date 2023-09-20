Oh what a night! The Royals had a historic evening in Devon with an exceptional 9-0 victory against Exeter City in the EFL Trophy.

This was our biggest win in 122 years with our youngsters putting on an incredible performance.

Manager Ruben Selles said his side are a very special group of players. Here is what he had to say, he spoke to the Reading Chronicle.

Selles on ‘believing’ it was possible

“I can believe the performance because I see them working every day. Perhaps it was a little much in terms of the result but in terms of the performance, we know what we want. I know everybody in the squad has been working really hard for the last three months and we need to focus on what happens on the pitch. “I am pretty sure every player that we put on the pitch has the ambition to play for Reading and make things with us. My team made a good performance today and that is the main thing.”

Selles on ‘how much it means’

“It means a lot. We made a decision at the beginning of the season with the players we wanted in our team, and we put in a lot of hard work. We put two good performances together and we have been performing well at the beginning of the season, and that’s what we need to take. We need to continue to work as hard as we have been and want to play together. It doesn’t matter the opponent, we are competitive. “We have all been through a lot, especially those who have the team in their heart for their entire lives. I hope they had a good game and hopefully, we can repeat performances like today.”

Selles on making changes