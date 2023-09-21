Exeter City Fans Verdict: Loyal Royals On Cloud Nine

Well, 9-0 is the weirdest scoreline I’m ever going to type out for a Fans Verdict.

It was all a bit surreal on Tuesday night, watching Reading dominate a game, and be as clinical as they were in front of goal. As the goals kept going in I just kept getting more and more confused - it was like I’d stepped into an alternative universe.

Yes, by the end of the game it was a rather weak Exeter side we were playing - but let's not forget how young and inexperienced our team is too. And we scored nine goals - it doesn’t happen too often.

9 (NINE) goals

We’ve won one away game since November 2021 - which was a few weeks ago in the Carabao Cup at Millwall - and somehow we go and win 9-0 on the road out of nowhere. It just doesn't make any sense, but then again not much does with this club.

Our biggest win in 122 years, and 400 or so Loyal Royals were lucky enough to be there for it. Plenty more though took to Twitter to show their bemusement and astonishemtn at the fact that we scored nine goals and also put in a performance that fully justified the scoreline...

0-9 with 11 changes against the team 2nd in the table !! We don’t have nights like this. Must be a dream. #readingfc — Nick Knight (@NJK20171) September 19, 2023

Still can’t believe we won 9-0 last night. 9-0. Honestly. Smh #readingfc — Ben Thomas (@mrblthomas) September 20, 2023

Still can’t believe we won 0-9 yesterday #Readingfc — Follow The Buzzards (@Xx_XanFrank_xX) September 20, 2023

Remember back in the day on Grandstand, when a team scored more than 6 goals, the videprinter would write the number as well.

NINE #readingfc https://t.co/NasE2v6GC4 — Helen Bullen (@PAN1F) September 19, 2023

I'd say don't get carried away, but I mean with all the off field rubbish we had to deal with recently,



Get carried away as much as you like!!



9 (NINE)#readingfc #uptheding — Simon Edwards (@Madstad109) September 19, 2023

I’m trying to process the fact I’ve just seen #ReadingFC win 9-0.



With my own eyes.



Not on FIFA, not in my dreams, not even in a home game or a friendly.



A competitive fixture in a (pizza) cup game.



Someone pinch me please — Joe (@iJC106) September 19, 2023

I'm actually in shock. Never seen us score 9 in my life. What a performance! #readingfc https://t.co/QkZtHc8KBf — Matthew Stevens (@mattecho2000) September 19, 2023

Thoroughly deserved

As mentioned, 9-0 was a completely deserved scoreline. In fact, it wouldn’t have flattered us to get two or three more.

We were lethal in front of goal, limited Exeter to very, very few chances of their own and looked like scoring every time we went forward.

Ben Elliott was supreme, Caylan Vickers fantastic yet again, Dom Ballard absolutely lethal, Tivonge Rushesha tenacious, Michael Craig looked assured and confident - I could go on and on and on. Every player was magnificent and received their due praise from the fans...

Just watched all the goals again - every one of them a joy...a hungry, fearless, urgent, organised, supportive, purposeful performancehttps://t.co/q0AiXyx7hg#readingfc — Al (@dadros70) September 20, 2023

Ben Elliott and Caylan Vickers are exquisite footballers and both play for #readingfc big bids only if those two are to leave Berkshire — Ewan (@ewan_sparrow) September 19, 2023

#readingfc What an incredible performance from what is essentially a team of kids just playing football and enjoying it regardless of the issues going on at the club — drawn2water73 (@drawn2water73) September 19, 2023

What a performance this is. Just shows how good the depth is at the moment & the quality of the academy. Selles is gonna have one hell of a selection headache on Saturday. #readingfc — Louis (@dinglouis_) September 19, 2023

Clearly Exeter’s second string weren’t up to much but even so, that’s a fantastic result, especially as it was pretty much our second string too. Will do wonders for all those players confidence. #utfd #readingfc — Paolo (@Skeptichead) September 19, 2023

9-0 in the pizza trophy, with an average age of 21!



Absolutely battered them. Michael Craig quietly the best player on the park. #readingfc — Alex Stone (@alexgstone15) September 19, 2023

Two of our best results in a very long time within 4 days of each other. Anything is possible with this team & manager if we can get rid of Dai. Unbelievable set of players #readingfc — wallrous (@thewallrous) September 19, 2023

9 nil , unbelievable

Last season we had Lumley, Baba, Dann, Hendrick, Carroll in our team watching paint dry football to this attacking press with young Hungry Players , Now we just need an Owner who pays the bills on time thats all n back up the pyramid we will go #readingfc — Reece Palmer (@Reeceyboi147) September 19, 2023

What a result and performance. Relentless for 90 minutes and to score 9 goals away from home is just incredible #readingfc — James Grant (@jamesgrant1992) September 19, 2023

Ruben Selles

He’s just the man isn’t he.

If anyone was doubting the kind of guy we have in charge, or starting to ask some questions about whether he was up to the task, surely this result has put that to bed?

This won’t happen every week, but we’ve seen more than enough in his short reign so far to suggest if we give Selles the tools (ie a club that actually functions properly) he will provide the goods.

The fans fell in love with him even more after Tuesday...

Biggest ever win. Selles is that guy #ReadingFC — Adeen (@Carnivore1871) September 19, 2023

Ruben Selles. That’s it ⚪️ #readingfc — Ehibhatiomhan Fan Club (@RFC_JAK) September 19, 2023

I’m deeply in love with Ruben Selles ball. 5-0 up away in the pizza cup #ReadingFC — Joe (@iJC106) September 19, 2023

Selles bringing that champagne paella ball to Reading. Dazzling #ReadingFC — Tatum (@Tatum1871) September 19, 2023

Ruben Selles take a bow.

Every player 10/10 tonight. Hats off to all of them! 9-0. Biggest win ever.

Owners owe it to the players, coaching staff and fans to sell up, move along and let Selles cook. @ReadingFC #readingfc — Alex Turnbull (@AlexTurnbull93) September 19, 2023

What a night to be alive! Watching #readingfc tonight has filled my heart with sheer delight . Game by game this season, I feel reconnected again with my club I live & breath . I can't thank you enough Ruben — Wayne (@Wazza1871) September 19, 2023

Rubén Sellés!

The manager of our biggest ever win!



Giving faith to the youngsters and creating something special this season.



He and the rest of the team today have made history!#ReadingFC pic.twitter.com/cyeA6jt4AJ — Reading FC (@bluewhitewall) September 19, 2023

0️⃣ - 9️⃣, the HIGHEST competitive win in #ReadingFC’s entire history. Would you f*cking believe it.



Ruben Selles, living legend. pic.twitter.com/CwtIGwsFiB — RFC Latest (@RFCLatest) September 19, 2023

Conclusion

Just a ridiculous evening really. Nine goals? What on earth is all that about?

In all seriousness though, we have to bring the confidence and that kind of performance level into the league. It will be and up-and-down season, but this result and performance shows what the group are capable of - and we shouldn’t fear any team.

