It was a disappointing end to a record-breaking week with a 4-1 defeat against Blackpool at Bloomfield Road. Jordan Rhodes scored a hat-trick with Kylian Kouassi netting the other. The Royals got a goal back late on through an own goal.

We remain in the relegation zone with frustrations running high at the end of the game. Manager Ruben Selles admitted that the team were nowhere near their best. Here is what he had to say, he spoke to the official club website.

“It was not good enough. After we conceded the first goal we just started to do things that we don’t do and concede three goals in the first half – this is not acceptable.

“We tried to change things in the second half to go after the game but then we conceded the fourth one – it was not good enough, nowhere near our best from any of us today.

“Besides the first part of the game, the first 10/15 minutes, we were not able to have a lot of the ball, not able to control, to pass, to do the things we usually do.

“We were not able to apply the pressure with the second balls, with the good transitions, and the opposition were able to do it, and we did something radical to change the dynamic of the game.

“I think we got it but we conceded really quick that fourth goal and then it just killed our wish to come back into the game, but we needed to do it.

“We created and we were in a place that we wanted to be, we knew what to expect from Blackpool.

“We had situations early on maybe not to score but situations in the last third.

“It was just one throw-in from them that we go high and press as we usually do, we missed a couple of chances when we can win the ball and then we end up in our box defending where in every part of us we need to be better.

“We need to be more mature as a team and then we need to be able to come back into the game, to take it easy, go and do the things that we know how to. Then we would be back in the game.

“We cannot lose the game because we made one mistake that can make in any game.”