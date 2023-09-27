Reading Legends Taking Part In Charity Game At Farnborough Town

Side-stepping slightly from the chaos currently engulfing the club (or, rather, the latest chaos) some of you may have seen that Harvey has set up a game against some Reading FC legends.

Firstly, the key details:

Date: October 1 2023

October 1 2023 Time: 3pm

3pm Location: Farnborough Town FC

Farnborough Town FC Tickets: here

Secondly, the why. The game is all in aid of Dom’s Food Mission, a charity set up to help tackle food insecurity in local communities. You can read more about them and their work right here.

So who’s actually playing? Well, on the Reading side you’ve got the Hunt brothers, Simon Church, Jem Karacan, Mikele Leigertwood, Nicky Shorey and Jamie flipping Cureton to name a few! On Harvey’s team, you’ve got some large names too: Jay Bothroyd, Greg Halford (who’ll surely play for both teams, right?!), Marvin Sordell and Chris Eagles for starters.

Circling back to the reason this game has been created, there’s no doubt that the people’s financial health has taken a hit over the last few years and food insecurity is affecting more and more people. Dom’s Mission, of which Harvey himself is an ambassador, help to feed those most in need, including homeless people.

Pulling this together has been no mean feat and has been in the pipeline for months. What better way to support an incredible charity than by cheering on our heroes of the past?

As mentioned, all tickets are available through the hosts’ website, so check out this link to order yours now.

You can also give Harvey a follow on Twitter for all the build-up to the game and of course Dom’s Food Mission here.

Let’s hope for an entertaining game with plenty of fans in attendance, raising valuable funds for an amazing organisation.