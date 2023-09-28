The Tilehurst End Podcast Episode 353: Now What?

After a stretch in which Reading won 9-0 and yet still suffered a demoralising setback, Ben and Ross try to make sense of it all.

There’s discussion of the ownership discussion, including which fictional character would do the best job running Reading Football Club, as well as a discussion of what’s working and what’s not with Ruben Selles’ team so far in 2023/24.

