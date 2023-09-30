Reading vs Burton Albion: Match Preview 2023/24

Reading head back to the Select Car Leasing Stadium this afternoon to take on Burton Albion, with three points needed.

Following a 9-0 win in the EFL Trophy against Exeter City, the Royals’ fanbase would have been hoping for a positive result at Blackpool.

But the team fell apart and they will need to make amends with a good performance back in Berkshire today. What’s happening off the field is continuing to dominate the headlines though - and the players will need to try and put that to one side for 90 minutes.

We have your match preview below.

What? League One Matchday 9

Season? 2023/24

Who? Burton Albion

Where? Select Car Leasing Stadium

When? Saturday 30th September

Time? 3pm

Opposition Manager? Dino Maamria

The Royals

I had a horrible feeling we were going to lose at Blackpool after putting in such an excellent shift at Exeter.

We need to turn up to the away games that actually matter, starting with Northampton Town on Tuesday.

For now, it’s just about getting another three points on the board at the SCL.

A loss today would be horrific, so it’s vital we get a point or three. Ideally, we need three on the board in our quest to climb out of the drop zone.

The Opponents

The Brewers managed to bring in some talented players in the summer, including former West Brom man Rekeem Harper and prolific forward Cole Stockton.

They have Mason Bennett at their disposal too, so they certainly have the experience needed to drag themselves away from the drop zone.

Nothing is won on paper though - and they need to keep putting points on the board. Their win at Port Vale might just prove to be crucial.

My Lineup

Starting XI: Button, Carson, Abbey, Bindon, Yiadom, Savage, Wing, Elliott, Vickers, Ehibhatiomhan, Ballard

David Button starts between the sticks, with Matty Carson, Nelson Abbey, Tyler Bindon and Andy Yiadom at the back.

Clinton Mola needs to come out and I was tempted to put Abbey at left-back with Harlee Dean potentially joining Bindon in the centre. However, Carson did well at Exeter and deserves an opportunity to start, though he needs to be solid defensively. Tom McIntyre can also start at left-back - but his lack of pace is a slight concern.

In the middle, Lewis Wing comes back in if he’s fully fit, with Charlie Savage, Ben Elliott and Caylan Vickers joining the ex-Wycombe man in midfield. Vickers has shown real promise from wide positions and deserves an opportunity to start on the right.

Up top, it’s Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan and Dom Ballard again, and both will need to perform well today after failing to make too much of an impact at Bloomfield Road.

Score Prediction: Reading 1-0 Burton Albion

