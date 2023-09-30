Reading 0-0 Burton Albion: Player Ratings

David Button: 6

Called on sparingly little throughout, needing to make just one save all day. Calm when the ball came near him, but really he was just the best-paid spectator in the building.

Tyler Bindon: 6

After a week in which he broke my heart by turning down the opportunity to play for the US national team, Bindon started out at right-back for the first time this season.

Playing a centre-back there allowed Matty Carson to push higher when Reading were in possession and Bindon often operated as a right sided centre-back in buildup, opposite to Tom McIntyre. Did better in that role than when asked to get high on the right side in the second half, something he lacks the skillset for a little. A middling performance going forward but strong defensively: you can see why he makes the first XI.

Harlee Dean: 6

Dean was disappointed not to be involved against Blackpool and regardless of where the blame for that defensive performance lay, it probably made sense to bring the experienced defender back for this game.

Found himself troubled relatively little by Burton and helped the defence to weather a change of personnel without a drop in concentration.

Tom McIntyre: 6

Returning to the lineup as captain, Ruben Selles will have hoped this was the game to rehabilitate McIntyre back into the league first team.

Unfortunately, it wouldn't work out that way, and while he looked totally fine on the field, he couldn't make it all the way through the first half and was removed through injury in first-half stoppage time.

Matty Carson: 6

Made a great play early on to step ahead of his marking winger and kick off an attack. Calmer in his role than he was last time he got a run in the team.

Played well throughout and made a great cross late on that almost curved onto two attackers' heads.

Charlie Savage: 6

With no Hutchinson alongside, this was our opportunity to see what Savage can do when asked to be physical as well as technical. Savage did perfectly fine in that role, hustling into a Burton player earlier and generally helping to control the middle of the play especially in the second half.

Put in some nicely angled deliveries from set plays, often aiming for and reaching Harlee Dean.

Continued to shoot whenever presented with a lane just outside of the box and will likely hit 5+ this season. Curled just over from just outside the box late in the first half, creating the first real flash of excitement after the break for the protest.

Lewis Wing: 6

Great to see him start just his second league game of the season but he took a while to get into the game. Regardless, he helps Reading move the ball forward more than Hutchinson: the man in the lineup he replaced.

When he gets some space, he's a useful player to have surrounded by youth as he's clearly possessed of impressive passing vision.

Should also score goals from range, having a dangerous crack late on that drew a rebound Reading couldn't quite reach. Not a complete performance, but hopefully a good bedrock to grow from.

Harvey Knibbs: 6

Full of running early on, and afforded Reading chances by getting onto the end of a few searching balls forward. Couldn't quite get his final delivery right though, despite often being the player in the best position. Withdrawn late for Mukairu. Nothing amazing out there but Knibbs earns his start role most weeks

Ben Elliott: 5

Potentially the best personnel fit we have for the second rung of the midfield in the 4-2-2-2, but found his rhythm thoroughly disrupted in the stop-start nature of the game he was a part of today. Made some good interplays but not quite dynamic enough to unpick Burton.

Femi Azeez: 6

Really looks better playing in one of the highest spots in the XI but struggled to make much of an impact in a sloppy first half. A few passes bounced right off Femi and back into the teeth of the defence. Always dangerous in behind with his speed but struggles to make the same quality of run as Harvey Knibbs and others.

Generated the most xG of any Reading player though as the game went on, taking six shots of varying quality. You really feel like once one goal goes in for him the floodgates will open.

Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan: 6

A little slower to get into the game, but he made a good play to hold up the ball and earn a dangerous free-kick in the 35th minute. Spun his man excellently to get into the box in injury time.

The beneficiary of a fantastic chance early on in the second half and should have done better, blasting into the keeper.

Made his own chance later in the half, drawing a good low save from the Burton goalkeeper, but Ehibhatiomhan will likely be disappointed not to have scored the winner today.

Subs

Nelson Abbey: 6

Brought on late in the first half for the stricken McIntyre. Not possessed of the same passing range but a lot more all-action than McIntyre and gave the defence a physical side that mostly shut down the minor attacks Burton made.

Paul Mukairu: 5

Doesn't quite do as much defensively as Harvey Knibbs but looks far more dangerous going forward, always looking to be direct.

Dom Ballard: 5

Struggled to make the crucial impact, but was involved in the play immediately after his introduction, getting close to a cross from Carson and misdirecting a late tap-in from a Wing cross on the other side.

Tivonge Rushesha: N/A

Put on very late and just asked to give some energy to a Reading side that had run out of ideas. A bit too little too late though and Rushesha didn’t have much of a chance to do anything.

Sam Hutchinson: N/A

On late to ensure Burton couldn't steal a win. Did his job but not much more.

Average: 5.78/10

