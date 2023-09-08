The Tilehurst End Podcast Episode 350: Abbey Ruins

Not the result or performance we wanted in RG2! Ben and Ross dissect Monday’s game, alongside individual performances, and look ahead to what needs to change.

They also chat about the squad in general, the new signings and get their atlases out to discuss the upcoming international break.

A big thank you, as always, to our friends and sponsors ZCZ films for their ongoing support.

Follow Ben on Twitter @mrblthomas

Follow Ross on Twitter @WebberRoss

Follow The Tilehurst End on Twitter @TheTilehurstEnd

The Tilehurst End Podcast can be enjoyed via PodBean, Spotify, Acast, YouTube or iTunes. A big thanks to all listeners who continue to pledge to our Patreon campaign.

Listeners can always get in touch with the podcast via our Twitter and Facebook pages as well as our email, thetilehurstend@gmail.com, with thoughts on the show, opinions on the team, and potential topics to sink our teeth into always welcome.

Download the show here