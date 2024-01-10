Ruben Selles ‘Disappointed’ By Reading’s EFL Trophy Exit To Brighton’s U21s

The Royals’ run in the EFL Trophy is over after losing on penalties to Brighton & Hove Albion’s under-21s at the Amex on Tuesday night.

Reading didn’t take their chances in normal time, with it going to penalties, where Brighton secured their place in the next round of the cup.

Here is what manager Ruben Selles had to say; he spoke to the official club website and Reading Chronicle.

Selles on the game and looking ahead

“We as a team are disappointed, as we didn’t get what our performances deserved. We created good chances, but we were not clear in our finishing and when you rely on penalties, anything can happen. “Overall, I am proud of the efforts we put in, but in these kind of games where you are going to come up against teams who are resolute in their defending, we have to be clinical as you never know how many chances you are going to get to take something out of the game. “We knew the philosophy, how we wanted to approach the game, and we saw it in the first and last 30 minutes of the match. We completely controlled those moments of the match. In other periods, the game kind of went a bit lull with nothing really happening from either side. In those moments, it suited Brighton. “But like I said, looking at the performance on the whole, the performance was pleasing, but the execution of key moments did not fall our way. “This was a competition where we wanted to do great things, so it’s bitterly disappointing to go out. But now, our reality is the league, and focusing on the main battle of climbing up the table. “We’ve had a harsh lesson this evening, but there is point in dropping our shoulders, as we have to pick ourselves up and be prepared to go again against Port Vale this weekend, and find that form that we ended with before our break.”

