How Reading Operate In Buildup: Video Tactical Rundown

This season, Ross has been analysing different tactical topics over on the TTE YouTube channel. He’s looked at Caylan Vickers, Femi Azeez, the differences between Michael Craig and Charlie Savage, and Harvey Knibbs.

This week he’s focusing on the broader topic of Reading’s buildup play. It’s a long, in-depth analysis video, including bits on the shape Reading take in buildup, players’ movement, and the styles of developing attacks that the Royals take.

Have a look in the video below!