Reading vs Port Vale: Match Preview 2023/24

Off-field developments have dominated the headlines ahead of today’s clash between Reading and Port Vale.

The Royals are in desperate need of new ownership and that has been clear for some time, but things are getting more and more desperate by the day.

That’s why today’s game feels pointless. Even if we get a win, off-field factors will probably drag us back down again.

It’s horrifically depressing - and I can’t even bear to think about things potentially getting even worse.

Dai Yongge needs to be removed from his position as quickly as possible - but that may not be possible in the short term.

Overspending in the past, he’s barely funding the club right now and when he’s finally gone, he should never be allowed back in the county of Berkshire again.

He’s an utter disgrace - and all of his cronies can clear off too.

Dai - pay the tax, pay the staff, sell the club. There’s nothing more to be said.