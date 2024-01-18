TTE Podcast Extra: Takeover Latest, EFL Media Briefing Notes & Transfer Updates

One topic dominates the agenda of the latest episode of TTE Podcast Extra as Wimb is joined by the Reading Chronicle’s James Earnshaw and Reading Today’s Andy Preston to get the very latest on the future of the club following Saturday’s dramatic events.

We start with reaction to Wednesday’s statement released by Reading FC, including details on takeover talks and a familiar figure being back on the scene to help facilitate a sale.

James and Andy also have details from the media briefing they had with the EFL this week and we look at how many parties might be on the scene trying to buy the club.

There’s also reaction to the departure - and loan return - of Tom Holmes, plus the latest on Nelson Abbey’s future and potential other departures this month.

