Wigan Athletic vs Reading: Match Preview 2023/24

Wigan Athletic are today’s opponents as Reading make the trip to Greater Manchester.

There are plenty of potentially expensive away days coming up for Royals fans - and this looks to be one of them.

They deserve a bit of success on the road - but whether the team can serve up three points remains to be seen!

It’s certainly been an eventful week or two off the pitch for the club. Can they be successful on it?

We have your match preview ahead of this afternoon.

What? League One Matchday 26

Season? 2023/24

Who? Wigan Athletic

Where? DW Stadium

When? Saturday 20th January

Time? 3pm

Opposition Manager? Shaun Maloney

The Royals

Thanks to Reading fans, the Sell Before We Dai campaign has been swamped with media requests for most of the week. Other fans have also spoken to the media and been brilliant, so fair play to everyone who has contributed.

Looking at next steps, we need to ensure we are leaving no stone unturned. Dialogue with the EFL and political figures should continue, protests and demonstrations at Reading need to be innovative, any protest in London needs to be well organised for it to be a success and we also need to explore other ways of putting the pressure on.

The key word is momentum - and we need to keep building momentum to give ourselves the best chance of making a difference.

I was on the podcast on Tuesday, talking about the campaign. Give it a listen if you want some insight into SBWD!

The Opponents

Fair play to Wigan for getting themselves out of the drop zone quite early on in the season.

If they hadn’t made a positive start, they probably would have been in trouble for the rest of the season, so they can be pleased with their work so far.

The Latics will be keen to finish as high up the table as possible - but just survival would be acceptable considering where they found themselves at the start of the season.

They do have good potential though, with the likes of Sam Tickle and Charlie Hughes only likely to get better in the coming months and years.

My Lineup

Starting XI: Button, Dorsett, Abbey, Bindon, Yiadom, Craig, Wing, Vickers, Knibbs, Azeez, Smith

David Button starts between the sticks once more, with Jeriel Dorsett, Nelson Abbey, Tyler Bindon and Andy Yiadom at the back.

Having Yiadom on the right is a positive, because he’s a natural option in this area and can be a useful asset to have out wide.

Michael Craig and Lewis Wing have to be the midfield pair and with Charlie Savage not performing well, Harvey Knibbs has to come back in as an attacking midfield option.

Caylan Vickers gets another chance to shine on the left, with Femi Azeez on the right.

The EFL Trophy game at the Amex Stadium showed us just how much we missed Sam Smith - and he simply must start against the Latics.

Score Prediction: Wigan Athletic 1-1 Reading

