Ruben Selles On Reading’s 1-0 Defeat At Wigan Athletic

The Royals took a trip up north to face fellow strugglers Wigan Athletic at the DW Stadium. The home side took all three points with Thelo Aasgaard’s first-half strike securing the victory.

This leaves Reading in 21st, now four points off safety. Manager Ruben Selles was disappointed with the defeat. Here is what he had to say; he spoke to the official club website and Reading Chronicle.

Selles on the defeat

“It’s disappointing because we didn’t get a decent point from the game, we had so many moments particularly in the second half where the boys put in a better performance, but we need to be ready for the next game now. “At half time we suggested a couple of positions and talked through movements, I don’t think it was a bad game, it was a competitive game. We had our moments and they had their moments – and in the second half we were on top. Sometimes we are not able to be on top of a game for more than 45/60 minutes – and today we missed those final moments to score a goal. “Of course it’s about the performance, I think we performed well and were good enough to get at least one point, but you always want more. We are disappointed, we need to be more clinical, today was not our day in that part of the pitch, and when it’s like that we need to make sure we don’t concede – and in those key moments we need to be better, improve and move forward.”

Selles on reasons behind losing

“It was a little bit of everything. We found the final third at times and we found the situations. The goalkeeper pulled off a couple of good saves. We need to continue working on that - that was not the day. We didn’t put the ball in the net today.”

Selles on substitutions

“It was part of one of the variations we had. We needed a fullback that can be more offensive than Jeriel Dorsett. Looking at ball distribution, Charlie has different qualities to Michael Craig and we used to abilities to distribute the ball. We continued creating chances, so I think they did well.”

Selles on Nelson Abbey future

“Everybody knows everything going on with Nelson. He is finishing his decision and it’s been a really difficult week for him, so we decided to give the weekend off to him. Hopefully, in the next week, the club will announce his future.”

Selles on Derby