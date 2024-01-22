Wigan Athletic Fans Verdict: A Drab, Dull, Dismal Defeat

Well, that was thoroughly depressing, wasn’t it? I’m on not just on about Reading’s performance. Let’s be honest it was a really poor game of football with no to little quality shown by either team - apart from the goal that ultimately won it for the hosts.

Looking at Reading specifically, it was pretty toothless. We hardly laid a glove on Wigan, despite dominating the ball for the majority of the game. We lacked creativity and guile, and couldn’t find any real quality.

So, all in all, it didn't really do much to make the fans feel any better about the sorry state of affairs we’re in. Here’s how they reacted to the game...

Nelson Abbey

Despite the rumour that Abbey had turned down a move to Luton Town last week, we probably all knew this was coming deep down. Firstly, Abbey wasn’t in the matchday squad, and then his departure was all but confirmed by Ruben Selles after the game.

This one really stings. He’s been our player of the season and one of the very few bright sparks in an otherwise horrendously bad season. And now he’s off, and the fans are pretty distraught about it...

Assume we’re not putting up the Nelson Abbey statue now?



Not sure it’s the right move but good luck to him #readingfc — Lee Richards (@Lee_Richards1) January 20, 2024

Losing Abbey is obviously a big blow, but worth remembering he would definitely be off in the summer with contract expiring. Far more important to keep the likes of Smith, Wing and Azeez #readingfc — Jacob Potter (@pott95) January 20, 2024

Looks Abbey is definitely off then, that will be a tough one to take, just hope we'll be left with a team that can still compete to stay up. But that's a real blow losing him. The fear is a few others go to & we're left with an even further weakened squad than already #readingfc — Tom Maynard (@ttmaynard) January 20, 2024

Disappointing Abbey's Reading career is coming to an end so soon and in such a fashion. Joorabchian is a snake and Nelson is liable to end up as a journeyman if he stays with him, rather than the actual talent he is #readingfc #SellBeforeWeDai — Andrew Smith #SellBeforeWeDai (@snoopythepilot) January 20, 2024

A toothless performance

Honestly I’m still adamant that the game finished 0-0 - it was honestly that bad a watch. But we need to do better, we really do. That game was there for the taking and we just didn’t have the quality or knowhow to do so.

The second half was pretty much one-way traffic. We saw huge amounts of the ball, but just couldn’t find that moment of quality in the final third to get the goal - which is really frustrating.

The fans were not happy with what they saw...

Game was absolutely there for the taking and wouldn't have scored if they'd played all week. Utterly, utterly toothless. So frustrating #readingfc — George Flood (@GeorgeFlood24) January 20, 2024

Worry for us is the lack of clean sheets but overall performance not dreadful, clearly the final 3rd today we lacked quality but that's not been the case on the whole recently. Very frustrating to come away with nothing as it was very winnable and Wigan bang average #readingfc — Tom Maynard (@ttmaynard) January 20, 2024

Disappointing from Reading in the end, never really put Tickle’s goal under enough pressure. Not enough quality from RFC #readingfc — Stevie p (@stevie_p1871) January 20, 2024

Tim and Mick acting like the subs ruined The game. That second half was one way traffic. The issue was the lack of quality. The timing of the subs had nothing to do with it. #ReadingFC — Jamie Hodder (@Jamie_Hodder21) January 20, 2024

Devoid of any ideas or quality in the final third of the pitch #ReadingFC — Dan (@DanTheMan__98) January 20, 2024

No quality in the final third whatsoever #readingfc — Dom (@domwindle) January 20, 2024

Tactically I feel like Selles did a lot right but god these players are AWFUL in the final third #ReadingFC https://t.co/dRPK0Qq08N — Tatum (@Tatum1871) January 20, 2024

Conclusion

I don’t think there’s a huge amount more to say about Saturday really - it’s one of those games you just want to put behind you and forget about as quickly as possible.

We weren’t horrendously bad, we bossed large parts of the game, but just didn’t have the quality to turn that into a goal or a result. The most frustrating part is Wigan really weren’t that good either - so the game was there for us to take all three points.