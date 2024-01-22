The Tilehurst End Tactical Rundown Podcast: January 2024

Ross brings on fellow TTE tactics writer Tom Hill for his podcast debut and an inaugural Tactical Rundown pod special. The pair discuss Tom’s recent deep dive on Reading’s shift to 4-1-4-1 and how it affected their season.

There’s also time for discussion of Femi Azeez and Reading’s play in buildup now that Nelson Abbey looks set to leave.

