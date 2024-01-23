Reading vs Derby County: Match Preview 2023/24

Reading will be hoping to upset the odds and secure a much-needed win against Derby County this evening.

The Rams were in a similar off-field situation to the Royals just a couple of years ago, but they have managed to get themselves back on track and are competing for a return to the Championship.

Having the calibre of players needed to make that second-tier return, tonight will be a tough task for the hosts.

Ahead of the game, we have your match preview.

What? League One Matchday 27

Season? 2023/24

Who? Derby County

Where? Select Car Leasing Stadium

When? Tuesday 23rd January

Time? 8pm

Opposition Manager? Paul Warne

The Royals

It’s hard to think about what’s happening on the pitch too much when the off-field situation is so depressing.

Many fans are focused on getting Dai Yongge out of the club and understandably so. I’m in the same boat.

But we also need to be picking as many points up as possible to try and keep ourselves in League One. Ruben Selles has conducted himself brilliantly off the pitch, but with his limitations and what’s happening behind the scenes in mind, it would be difficult to see us surviving.

A further deduction for late HMRC payments may be on the horizon too, which would be a further blow. I’d be delighted if we stay up.

The Opponents

Derby are now on the right path and that should give us cause for hope.

Tonight, they will probably be too strong for us and that’s a shame because we desperately need points on the board.

Not only do the Rams have quality in their starting lineup, but they also have plenty of good options on the bench to choose from and that could end up making a real difference for them tonight.

A win would boost their promotion hopes.

My Lineup

Starting XI: Button, McIntyre, Dorsett, Holmes, Yiadom, Craig, Wing, Vickers, Knibbs, Azeez, Smith

With Nelson Abbey seemingly gone (at the time of writing), Tom McIntyre comes into the lineup at left-back, with Jeriel Dorsett moving into the centre with Tom Holmes.

Andy Yiadom starts on the right-hand side once again, with David Button beginning between the sticks.

Rotating Charlie Savage in may be a good idea at some point, but Michael Craig and Lewis Wing are a good combination when they are both on it, with Harvey Knibbs in front of them.

Caylan Vickers comes in for Paul Mukairu - and needs a run of games to prove his worth on the wing - with Femi Azeez out on the right.

Sam Smith has to be the main man up top again - but he needs service if he’s to be a real asset this evening.

Score Prediction: Reading 0-3 Derby County

Other League One fixtures

Bolton Wanderers vs Cheltenham Town

Bristol Rovers vs Exeter City

Charlton Athletic vs Northampton Town

Oxford United vs Barnsley

Wigan Athletic vs Wycombe Wanderers

All fixtures get underway at 7:45pm