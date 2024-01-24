Ruben Selles ‘Couldn’t Be Prouder’ After Derby County Win

The Royals picked up a huge three points against promotion-chasing Derby County at the SCL Stadium on Tuesday night.

Paul Mukairu scored in the second half to secure the points. Results elsewhere didn’t go our way in other games so we remain in 21st, four points from safety, but we are slowly beginning to bring other teams into the relegation scrap.

What an incredible job Ruben Selles is doing in very difficult circumstances. He continues to get the best out of his side and the results have slowly improved throughout the season. Here is what he had to say; he spoke to the official club website and Wokingham Sport.

Selles on the victory

“I think tonight’s opponent is one of the best in the league, and I think the way we played against them, how we competed in the big moments, and how we handled suffering in moments, I couldn’t be prouder. “I think in the last month, the level that we’ve competed at regularly, shows how far we’ve come and the boys thoroughly deserve the win tonight and the confidence they’ll take from this can be a huge moment for building momentum. “Best result of the season? I can see why many may say that but it was certainly up there, to see us competing throughout the 90 minutes at a consistent level. But now we need to start putting in these sorts of performances into the next game, and the ones that follow, and we have a really good opportunity to do back at home this weekend. “But for now, we enjoy tonight, we rest and recover well, our job is not done yet. We need to take this approach into every game that remains, not settling for less, and again put on a performance the fans can be proud of to gather some real energy around the place and become a real force from now till the end of the season.”

Selles on suspended points deduction

“If you see the cases that happened before in the Football League, the statement that they put out today was in line with that. “To get a straight three-point deduction would have been over-exaggerating that situation so I think the statement is fair. They thought it was not fair to put the punishment on us on the football side.”

Selles on substitutions