Derby County Fans Verdict: Mukairu Sees Off Rams

Saturday’s game against Wigan Athletic was one of the hardest Fans Verdicts I’ve had to do in recent times, purely because it was such a non-event. I’m still adamant it ended 0-0, a game of that low quality surely couldn’t have produced a goal.

However, Tuesday night was the complete opposite. Derby were the visitors and were fully expected to take home all three points, but Reading stood strong, more than held their own and came away with a very well deserved three points.

Here’s how the fans reacted to the key talking points...

Big individual performances

While it was an impressive team performance, there were some really good individual performances that had the fans purring.

Goalscorer Paul Mukairu, Femi Azeez and Tom Holmes were all superb. Particularly Holmes who had a tough test up against James Collins and dealt with it with considerate ease.

Lewis Wing, Charlie Savage, Harvey Knibbs and Andy Yiadom were all great too, so there were plenty of performances for the fans to admire...

Who has stats for the number of tackles Knibbs has made this season?

What’s the average for a CAM/striker?

He creates so many chances from chasing down.



Tom Holmes. Absolute hero. So committed to the cause. Luton would be fuming seeing challenges he goes in for.#readingfc — Craig (@Craig91E) January 23, 2024

Well that was a huge performance from @ReadingFC tonight. Some outstanding performances especially from Tom Holmes! Hopefully, we can carry this into Saturday’s game. #ReadingFC — Paul Hunsdon (@Hunsy1969) January 23, 2024

Holmes and Yiadom appreciation post.



They have been questioned at times but they showed how much it means to them at the final whistle.

They don't need to do an apology post. They give it their all for the club.

They bleed blue and white. #ReadingFC pic.twitter.com/NUt7wLWxHk — Reading FC (@bluewhitewall) January 23, 2024

Well played #readingfc. Thoroughly deserved 3 points. Better team. Our pressing really works…Knibbs is particularly good at it but Wing, Mukairu,Smith and Azeez won back loads of ball. I think we may be getting better the more we play… Whisper it. — Nick Knight (@NJK20171) January 23, 2024

Tom Holmes my MOTM tonight. Very good, as was Bindon. Wing got in there and Smith put a big shift in. Decent final ball & we could’ve scored more. #ReadingFC — Tony Dempster (@DempsterTony) January 23, 2024

Think Knibbs deserves a lot of credit tonight, ran his socks off and won the ball back high up the pitch on countless occasions, never gave them a moment's rest. His pressing and energy was key tonight, top attitude and performance from him #readingfc — Tom Maynard (@ttmaynard) January 23, 2024

Tom Holmes was immense today. Positioning was GPS like. Him and Bindon looked untroubled, to be honest. Abbey has immense potential, but his pace causes him to wander out of position at times. Holmes doesn't have that luxury, so he didn't miss a step #readingfc — Imran Escőbar (@razor5edge) January 23, 2024

Ruben Selles

It was really good to see some love for Ruben Selles from the fans after the game. I said in my match report that this looked like a Selles performance. The high press and levels of energy and aggression that we showed throughout will no doubt have had Ruben brimming with joy.

Even away from just this game, if you look at our form over the last couple of months, there has been a marked increase in performances and results - and you have to credit Selles for that...

With everything going on off the pitch it’s easy to forget how well Selles and the players have done to turn it around.



Since, and including the loss away at Shrewsbury (11/11/23) our form is:



Won 5

Drew 4

Lost 3#ReadingFC — Jamie Hodder (@Jamie_Hodder21) January 24, 2024

This man is simply incredible- what he has been able to accomplish with this team considering what going on around them in nothing short of amazing.



These boys fight match after match and El Jefe deserve a ton of credit for what is going on! #reading #eljefe — Breaks (@ReadingFCFan1) January 24, 2024

my manager. — adam #sellbeforewedai (@adamReadingFC) January 23, 2024

#readingfc finish 15th or above (unless we’re deducted anymore points). I feel a huge togetherness from now until the end of the season… also I can’t imagine how hard it is for Selles. What a bloke he is! — Samuel Kailus (@SamuelKailus) January 23, 2024

I’m not sure what Selles said to the lads at half time, but what a performance second half. The fans were loud too #uptheding #readingfc — Rich. (@Rich_sharman) January 23, 2024

Tell ya what, Ruben Selles is alright you know #ReadingFC — JimNo (@JimNo1871) January 23, 2024

RUBEN SELLES BARMY ARMY! ⚪️ ⚪️ #readingfc — Jon Randall (@randallsroyals) January 23, 2024

Build the selles statue #readingfc — Jack (@_JackRFC) January 23, 2024

A huge win

Obviously the performance was good, but the result is absolutely huge. It was a game we really weren’t expected to win - I think most of us would’ve taken a draw before the game started.

But in all honesty, right now we need wins more than anything, so to come through Tuesday’s game with all three points could be huge for season. It keeps the wheel turning and the confidence high.

Here’s what the fans had to say...

That’s a massive double win for #readingfc today. Fab 3 pts against potential league leaders and the EFL holding back on a points destruction. Big day and I hope we build on this. Just need to get Dai out — Fred Partington (@fred_partington) January 23, 2024

Fantastic win today! Good game of football and Selles got it right today #readingfc — BerkshireBoys (@BerkshireBoys_) January 23, 2024

Massive win. Good to see us play pretty well for 90 mins. Home form is huge- should have plenty imo #readingfc — Luke Thurlow (@luke_1871) January 23, 2024

Hell of a win that was. Brilliant #readingfc — Cam Baker (@cambaker96) January 23, 2024

Absolutely fantastic- big shoot out to the boys and coaching staff on this huge win.



Fight on and never give in. #readingfc — Breaks (@ReadingFCFan1) January 23, 2024

Cracking performance this evening against one of the best sides in the league. Our press was superb and thoroughly deserved the win. Knibbs and Paul M were brilliant. Get in!! #Readingfc — James Grant (@jamesgrant1992) January 23, 2024

Conclusion

All in all, a really good night’s work for Selles’ men. An impressive performance, a clean sheet and a really big win against one of the favourites to go up - you can’t ask for much more than that.

But one win won’t get us out of this mess, next up is Leyton Orient. But at home we should be confident of getting a result against anyone.

