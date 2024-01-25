 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Derby County Fans Verdict: Mukairu Sees Off Rams

Here's a roundup of the fans’ reaction to Tuesday night’s win against Derby County.

By harry.chafer
PA Images via Getty Images

Saturday’s game against Wigan Athletic was one of the hardest Fans Verdicts I’ve had to do in recent times, purely because it was such a non-event. I’m still adamant it ended 0-0, a game of that low quality surely couldn’t have produced a goal.

However, Tuesday night was the complete opposite. Derby were the visitors and were fully expected to take home all three points, but Reading stood strong, more than held their own and came away with a very well deserved three points.

Here’s how the fans reacted to the key talking points...

Big individual performances

While it was an impressive team performance, there were some really good individual performances that had the fans purring.

Goalscorer Paul Mukairu, Femi Azeez and Tom Holmes were all superb. Particularly Holmes who had a tough test up against James Collins and dealt with it with considerate ease.

Lewis Wing, Charlie Savage, Harvey Knibbs and Andy Yiadom were all great too, so there were plenty of performances for the fans to admire...

Ruben Selles

It was really good to see some love for Ruben Selles from the fans after the game. I said in my match report that this looked like a Selles performance. The high press and levels of energy and aggression that we showed throughout will no doubt have had Ruben brimming with joy.

Even away from just this game, if you look at our form over the last couple of months, there has been a marked increase in performances and results - and you have to credit Selles for that...

A huge win

Obviously the performance was good, but the result is absolutely huge. It was a game we really weren’t expected to win - I think most of us would’ve taken a draw before the game started.

But in all honesty, right now we need wins more than anything, so to come through Tuesday’s game with all three points could be huge for season. It keeps the wheel turning and the confidence high.

Here’s what the fans had to say...

Conclusion

All in all, a really good night’s work for Selles’ men. An impressive performance, a clean sheet and a really big win against one of the favourites to go up - you can’t ask for much more than that.

But one win won’t get us out of this mess, next up is Leyton Orient. But at home we should be confident of getting a result against anyone.

