The Tilehurst End Podcast Episode 367: Rams To The Slaughter

Reading put in a colossal “meh” of a performance to lose to Wigan Athletic on the road before responding with a boisterous showing to beat Derby County at home.

Ben and Ross dissect those results, the repeated defensive substitutions and the upcoming game against an in-form Leyton Orient team.

