Reading vs Leyton Orient: Match Preview 2023/24

Reading will be hoping to seal back-to-back home victories this week by securing a win against Leyton Orient today.

An excellent 1-0 win against Derby County has given fans hope - but the players need to back that up with another three points to continue building momentum on the pitch.

The players are facing a very challenging environment off it - but games are probably a welcome escape for a set of players who will be desperate to keep the Royals in League One beyond this season.

They won’t face an easy task today though, with Orient winning the reverse fixture.

Ahead of this game, we have your preview.

What? League One Matchday 28

Season? 2023/24

Who? Leyton Orient

Where? Select Car Leasing Stadium

When? Saturday 27th January

Time? 3pm

Opposition Manager? Richie Wellens

The Royals

What a win on Tuesday! I was expecting a big defeat, but fair play to us for taking advantage of Derby’s poor display.

Those three points could be vital at the end of the season, but we need to back that up by winning another three today. With potential future deductions in mind, we can’t afford not to be picking up points.

We also need to improve our away record. If we don’t, we’re going down, so it’s vital that we start picking up points on the board.

If we can do that and maintain a decent home record, we will give ourselves the chance to stay up. If we don’t, we know where we’re heading.

The Opponents

Wellens’ side beat Bolton Wanderers last week, reinforcing how difficult it will be to secure a win in this match.

Currently sitting in 10th, Orient are in a very good place at the moment and have some decent options on the bench, so they could be a real threat throughout the game.

Idris El-Mizouni is a talented player so he’s one to watch out for - and they also did well to win the race for Ethan Galbraith in the summer. Expect them to be a force this afternoon.

My Lineup

Starting XI: Button, Dorsett, Holmes, Bindon, Yiadom, Craig, Wing, Mukairu, Knibbs, Azeez, Smith

David Button gets the nod between the sticks - and it’s an unchanged back four with Jeriel Dorsett starting at left-back again.

It’s a bit of a concern that we aren’t starting a natural left-back on the left-hand side, but Dorsett should be commended for his contributions and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him continue to play there regularly between now and the end of the season if he can stay fit.

Michael Craig comes back into the starting lineup to provide added protection defensively, something that could allow Lewis Wing to venture forward.

And it’s the same front four that started in midweek, with Paul Mukairu scoring the winning goal and Femi Azeez able to be a game-changer when on top form.

Sam Smith could be another one to watch this afternoon - and you just hope he can make a difference.

Score Prediction: Reading 1-0 Leyton Orient

