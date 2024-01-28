James Oliver-Pearce On A ‘Fair’ Point Between Reading And Leyton Orient

The Royals picked up a point against Leyton Orient at the Select Car Leasing on Saturday. Daniel Agyei scored a penalty in the first half to put the visitors ahead but Harvey Knibbs equalised shortly after to share the points.

Another point on the board, but with results not going our way elsewhere, we remain 21st, three points off safety. Manager Ruben Selles lost this voice during the game so he gave media duties to first-team lead coach James Oliver-Pearce. Here is what he had to say, he spoke to the Reading Chronicle.

Oliver-Pearce on the draw

“I think they have been a side really in form at the moment and hadn’t conceded in their last five so I thought the first 25 minutes was excellent - some of the best football we’ve played and we were causing them problems and gaining momentum. “The goal was frustrating. It’s a penalty and clear for everyone to see. Our reaction to that was excellent to score the goal, but before that we could have scored when Andy Yiadom put the ball across the box and we couldn’t convert. The first half was largely us in control and it evened out in the final 10 minutes or so. “In the second half they’re not going to let you keep doing what you were doing and they’re wanting to get some momentum. Richie and his staff are good coaches and have had success with the club so we knew things would be difficult. “They made us do things we didn’t want to do in terms of our in-possession build-up. In the end I think both teams had big chances in the second half, them from a mistake in our penalty box and we had one where the ball is switched, and Lewis Wing is nearly pulling the trigger. All in all, I think a point is a fair reflection for both teams.”

Oliver-Pearce on second-half drop off

“We’re not going to make excuses, the lads worked really hard, and we expect them to keep pushing. The reality is that Tuesday was a difficult game. When we were fresh at the beginning of the game I thought we were excellent. “The subs came on and had an impact on the game, bringing energy and creating some situations. It was always going to happen but four points against two teams doing really well is a good return.”

Oliver-Pearce on tough run of away matches

“Every game is massive for us and we have to go into every game with the right application. On Saturday we didn’t get the result at Wigan but everyone could see in the second half we were right on the front foot but the ball wouldn’t go in the net. “Up to Wigan we were unbeaten in four away from home so things have improved in some respects. We want to win and we want to put more points on the board, but we have to take each game as it comes.”

Oliver-Pearce on Tom Holmes injury