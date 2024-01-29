 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Leyton Orient Fans Verdict: One Point Gained or Two Dropped?

How the fans reacted to another entertaining game at the SCL stadium.

By harry.chafer
/ new
PA Images via Getty Images

The question I have been asking myself since the end of the game on Saturday is whether this is two points dropped or one point gained.

Leyton Orient are a team bang in form, having won four of their previous five games without conceding, so to get a result against them is impressive in itself. However, we’re in a position where we need wins, and with how we played in the first half we probably should’ve gone on to take all three points.

Here’s what the fans had to say about the game...

A tale of two halves

James Oliver-Pearce labelled the first 25 minutes as the best we’ve played this season, and it would be hard to argue with him on that.

We carried over the performance from Tuesday night into the first half against Orient, and despite going a goal behind, looked the better team. Having got a deserved equaliser, we really should’ve capitalised and gone on to win the game.

However, the second half was really flat and we struggled to get a foothold in the game...

One point gained or two lost?

When one team is better in the first half and the other is better in the second, a draw is usually the fair result - which it probably was again on Saturday.

However, as previously mentioned there is a still a part of me that thinks the game was there for the taking for us - and we don’t want to be regretting missed opportunities come the end of the season.

One the whole it seems the fans thought the result was a fair one...

Conclusion

It was one of those games which you probably don’t know if it is a good or bad result until the end of the season. But the fact that we know how to pick up points and grind out results now is a positive; we’ve just got to try and turn more of those results into wins rather than draws.

I saw a very good tweet that framed the situation pretty well: if we’d have got a point against Derby County but beat Orient we’d be pretty happy, right? So we can be happy doing it the other way round too.

Next up, the small matter of a trip to the Kassam stadium...

Reading FC News 24/7

Loading comments...