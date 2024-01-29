Leyton Orient Fans Verdict: One Point Gained or Two Dropped?

The question I have been asking myself since the end of the game on Saturday is whether this is two points dropped or one point gained.

Leyton Orient are a team bang in form, having won four of their previous five games without conceding, so to get a result against them is impressive in itself. However, we’re in a position where we need wins, and with how we played in the first half we probably should’ve gone on to take all three points.

Here’s what the fans had to say about the game...

A tale of two halves

James Oliver-Pearce labelled the first 25 minutes as the best we’ve played this season, and it would be hard to argue with him on that.

We carried over the performance from Tuesday night into the first half against Orient, and despite going a goal behind, looked the better team. Having got a deserved equaliser, we really should’ve capitalised and gone on to win the game.

However, the second half was really flat and we struggled to get a foothold in the game...

A very competitive first half but we lost momentum in the second half. A point is better than nothing, it’s so important to look at the bigger picture relating to our form currently and there being only two defeats in the League since November #readingfc — ‎chloe (@_chloerfc) January 27, 2024

Trying to work out what was flatter, our second half performance or the beer in the jazz at half time.. #readingfc — Trenchy (@AdamHumphries96) January 27, 2024

Fair result, those microwave meals only giving them energy for the first half by the looks of things #readingfc — L (@notrating1) January 27, 2024

After a really good first half, got to be pleased to grab a point in the end. Thought we were dreadful second half, got no type grasp on the game. Bindon had his worst game for Reading by a country mile. 1 gained rather than 2 lost #ReadingFC — Chris (@CScott____) January 27, 2024

That was a leggy display after a really good first-half #Readingfc — Nick Houlton (@Houlton11) January 27, 2024

Thought a point was a fair result. We played better first half they played better 2nd half. Take the point and move on. #readingfc — Dan Hindmarsh (@DH_Editz) January 27, 2024

First half performance was very good 2nd half was very flat but onto the big one next Saturday #readingfc — Josh (@JRfc1871) January 27, 2024

One point gained or two lost?

When one team is better in the first half and the other is better in the second, a draw is usually the fair result - which it probably was again on Saturday.

However, as previously mentioned there is a still a part of me that thinks the game was there for the taking for us - and we don’t want to be regretting missed opportunities come the end of the season.

One the whole it seems the fans thought the result was a fair one...

The draw was probably a fair result today, and I feel it was definitely a case of a point gained rather than 2 dropped. We weren't at our best in the 2nd half but still was a fairly even affair against a decent Orient side. We'll take the point and keep battling on #readingfc — Tom Maynard (@ttmaynard) January 27, 2024

Point gained against an in form Leyton Orient, all eyes on next Saturday now.#readingfc pic.twitter.com/LQmE86DohJ — RFC Latest (@RFCLatest) January 27, 2024

Some people honestly have the most unrealistic expectations we've got a draw against a team that pumped pompey 3-0 and beat Bolton back to back. They were a decent side today and we got a point. People need to have realistic expectations and back the team #Readingfc — Enrico (@Enrico_vibes07) January 27, 2024

A fair (and acceptable) result for #ReadingFC. My takeouts from today:



- Orient’s centre halves were outstanding.



- There’s no ref worse than an EPL ref officiating a League One game.



- (Unrelated but important) The gauntlet challenge on the Gladiators is FAR too easy. — Matt Williams (@mattwilliams100) January 27, 2024

Really disappointing 2nd half after being the better team in the 1st. I'll take 4 points from the last 2 games but draws won't keep us up. #readingfc — Ben (@BenParsons89) January 27, 2024

A draw was definitely a fair result, but there is no chance this goal should’ve stood #readingfc https://t.co/XmUZWEw0u7 — Joel (@Jdh72Joel) January 27, 2024

Conclusion

It was one of those games which you probably don’t know if it is a good or bad result until the end of the season. But the fact that we know how to pick up points and grind out results now is a positive; we’ve just got to try and turn more of those results into wins rather than draws.

I saw a very good tweet that framed the situation pretty well: if we’d have got a point against Derby County but beat Orient we’d be pretty happy, right? So we can be happy doing it the other way round too.

Next up, the small matter of a trip to the Kassam stadium...