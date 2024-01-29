The Tilehurst End Podcast Episode 368: Knibbsy Does It

Bobbins joins Ben and Ross on the pod to ruminate on a battling point against an in-form Leyton Orient side. The subs, Tyler Bindon and Harvey Knibbs’ set-piece goal all come in for discussion.

There’s a bumper mailbag too including questions on Ben Elliot’s prospects now he’s returned from AFCON, as well as on how far this group of midfielders could go.

