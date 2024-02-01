TTE Podcast Extra: Transfer Deadline Day Preview

Wimb returns alongside James and Andy to round up all of the key transfer news ahead of the end of the January transfer window.

We look at the departures of three defenders already, plus who, if anyone might come in to replace them.

On top of that we look at the latest rumblings around the takeover of the club and share some thoughts ahead of the Oxford United game on Saturday.

