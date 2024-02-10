Reading vs Charlton Athletic: Match Preview 2023/24

Reading will be hoping a potential new manager bounce doesn’t haunt them this afternoon, as they face Charlton Athletic.
A magnificent 1-0 away win at Stevenage has taken the Royals out of the relegation zone, but whether they can build on this victory at the Lamex Stadium will probably determine where they finish at the end of the season.
Off-field issues are continuing with a sale yet to be agreed, but on the pitch, the Royals are continuing to pick up points and will want at least a draw this afternoon.
But Charlton won’t be an easy opponent, despite how their season has gone so far.
Ahead of this clash, we have your match preview
What? League One Matchday 31
Season? 2023/24
Who? Charlton Athletic
Where? Select Car Leasing Stadium
When? Saturday 10th February
Time? 3pm
Opposition Manager? Nathan Jones
The Royals
What a win in midweek. Plenty of people would have taken a draw, including me, but we managed to dig in and secure what could be a vital three points. As always though, it’s crucial that the Royals build on that. Even a point wouldn’t be bad today, especially against a team with a new manager, but a win would be priceless.
Off the pitch, I’m hoping Clown Day will be a success. It’s innovative and a headline-grabber, even if it isn’t everyone’s cup of tea. The red card protest against Port Vale will be a real show of solidarity and planning for London is ongoing too, with plenty of things to be done before the 25th February.
Hopefully a bidder will gain exclusivity around that time, but if not, protests will need to continue and we’ll probably need your ideas for future events!
The Opponents
Charlton should be doing much better than they are.
Things looked good under Michael Appleton when the Addicks beat us 4-0 during the early stages of his reign, but results weren’t good enough for much of his time at The Valley.
With this, the board had no option but to sack him. Nathan Jones could be an excellent replacement - and he will be keen to prove that he can be a success at other clubs - not just Luton Town.
The Addicks could be very dangerous opponents today, especially with the calibre of manager and players they have.
My Lineup
Starting XI: Button, Dorsett, Bindon, Mbengue, Yiadom, Craig, Wing, Ehibhatiomhan, Knibbs, Azeez, Smith
David Button starts between the sticks again, with three of the back four also retaining their starting spots. The only change comes at left-back with Jeriel Dorsett regaining his place in the first 11.
Charlie Savage did well in midweek too, but Michael Craig comes in as a pair of fresh legs alongside Lewis Wing.
Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan deserves to start on the wing again though, with Femi Azeez on the other hand.
And despite missing a great chance at the Lamex Stadium on Tuesday, Sam Smith has to be the main man up top. He will want to get himself on the scoresheet again sooner rather than later.
Score Prediction: Reading 1-1 Charlton Athletic
Other League One Fixtures
Barnsley vs Leyton Orient
Blackpool vs Oxford United
Bristol Rovers vs Burton Albion
Cambridge United vs Cheltenham Town
Carlisle United vs Portsmouth
Derby County vs Shrewsbury Town
Lincoln City vs Fleetwood Town
Northampton Town vs Bolton Wanderers
Port Vale vs Stevenage
Wigan Athletic vs Exeter City
Wycombe Wanderers vs Peterborough United
All games get underway at 3pm
