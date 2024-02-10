Reading vs Charlton Athletic: Match Preview 2023/24

Reading will be hoping a potential new manager bounce doesn’t haunt them this afternoon, as they face Charlton Athletic.

A magnificent 1-0 away win at Stevenage has taken the Royals out of the relegation zone, but whether they can build on this victory at the Lamex Stadium will probably determine where they finish at the end of the season.

Off-field issues are continuing with a sale yet to be agreed, but on the pitch, the Royals are continuing to pick up points and will want at least a draw this afternoon.

But Charlton won’t be an easy opponent, despite how their season has gone so far.

Ahead of this clash, we have your match preview

What? League One Matchday 31

Season? 2023/24

Who? Charlton Athletic

Where? Select Car Leasing Stadium

When? Saturday 10th February

Time? 3pm

Opposition Manager? Nathan Jones

The Royals

What a win in midweek. Plenty of people would have taken a draw, including me, but we managed to dig in and secure what could be a vital three points. As always though, it’s crucial that the Royals build on that. Even a point wouldn’t be bad today, especially against a team with a new manager, but a win would be priceless.

Off the pitch, I’m hoping Clown Day will be a success. It’s innovative and a headline-grabber, even if it isn’t everyone’s cup of tea. The red card protest against Port Vale will be a real show of solidarity and planning for London is ongoing too, with plenty of things to be done before the 25th February.

Hopefully a bidder will gain exclusivity around that time, but if not, protests will need to continue and we’ll probably need your ideas for future events!

The Opponents

Charlton should be doing much better than they are.

Things looked good under Michael Appleton when the Addicks beat us 4-0 during the early stages of his reign, but results weren’t good enough for much of his time at The Valley.

With this, the board had no option but to sack him. Nathan Jones could be an excellent replacement - and he will be keen to prove that he can be a success at other clubs - not just Luton Town.

The Addicks could be very dangerous opponents today, especially with the calibre of manager and players they have.

My Lineup

Starting XI: Button, Dorsett, Bindon, Mbengue, Yiadom, Craig, Wing, Ehibhatiomhan, Knibbs, Azeez, Smith

David Button starts between the sticks again, with three of the back four also retaining their starting spots. The only change comes at left-back with Jeriel Dorsett regaining his place in the first 11.

Charlie Savage did well in midweek too, but Michael Craig comes in as a pair of fresh legs alongside Lewis Wing.

Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan deserves to start on the wing again though, with Femi Azeez on the other hand.

And despite missing a great chance at the Lamex Stadium on Tuesday, Sam Smith has to be the main man up top. He will want to get himself on the scoresheet again sooner rather than later.

Score Prediction: Reading 1-1 Charlton Athletic

Other League One Fixtures

Barnsley vs Leyton Orient

Blackpool vs Oxford United

Bristol Rovers vs Burton Albion

Cambridge United vs Cheltenham Town

Carlisle United vs Portsmouth

Derby County vs Shrewsbury Town

Lincoln City vs Fleetwood Town

Northampton Town vs Bolton Wanderers

Port Vale vs Stevenage

Wigan Athletic vs Exeter City

Wycombe Wanderers vs Peterborough United

All games get underway at 3pm