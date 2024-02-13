Fleetwood Town vs Reading: Match Preview 2023/24

Reading supporters are set for a long away trip this evening as the Royals take on Fleetwood Town.

Following back-to-back victories last week, the away side will be hoping to build on that tonight, even though their record on the road hasn’t been the best this season.

Tonight isn’t exactly a six-pointer - but the Royals would richly benefit from another three points as they look to drag themselves further away from the drop zone.

Currently sitting in 18th, they could easily fall back down the League One table if they lose this upcoming clash.

Ahead of the game, we have a short preview for you.

What? League One Matchday 32

Season? 2023/24

Who? Fleetwood Town

Where? Highbury Stadium

When? Tuesday 13th February

Time? 7:45pm

Opposition Manager? Charlie Adam

The Royals

The win against Charlton could be crucial. But again, we must build on this.

I’ve said this many times now, but I can’t stress how important it is. We can’t afford to rest on our laurels now and the players will know that better than anyone else.

Recent results must be commended, but looking at the present and the future is a must now.

If we survive, then is the time to look back on this period with fondness.

The Opponents

Fair play to Charlie Adam, because he has managed to secure some promising results recently.

We played awfully in the reverse fixture, but the fact Fleetwood won at the SCL earlier this season is a warning.

This won’t be an easy game and I just hope for the travelling supporters’ sake, we can get at least a point. I’m heading up there this evening, praying for a victory!

My Lineup

Starting XI: Button, Dorsett, Bindon, Mbengue, Yiadom, Craig, Wing, Mukairu, Knibbs, Azeez, Smith

David Button starts once more - but there’s a change in the back four with Jeriel Dorsett coming in for Clinton Mola.

Mola did show some promise on Saturday and is clearly someone who can get forward and be a threat. However, he lost the ball in some dangerous areas and Dorsett is a safer bet for me.

There’s also a change in midfield. Charlie Savage has performed much better recently and should get more starting opportunities in the future, but rotating him could prove to be useful. Michael Craig comes back into the first 11.

Out wide, Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan was a useful physical presence, but his impact was limited and Paul Mukairu could be rotated back into the starting lineup for this game.

Harvey Knibbs, Femi Azeez and Sam Smith all retain their starting spots though.

Score Prediction: Fleetwood Town 1-1 Reading

Other League One Fixtures

Bolton Wanderers vs Wycombe Wanderers

Burton Albion vs Carlisle United

Charlton Athletic vs Lincoln City

Cheltenham Town vs Blackpool

Exeter City vs Derby County

Leyton Orient vs Northampton Town

Oxford United vs Wigan Athletic

Peterborough United vs Port Vale

Portsmouth vs Cambridge United

Shrewsbury Town vs Barnsley

Stevenage vs Bristol Rovers

All fixtures get underway at 7:45pm