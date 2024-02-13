The Tilehurst End Podcast Episode 370: Stop Talking About The Undertaker

Reading put up a six-point week with rollicking victories against Stevenage and Charlton Athletic to leave the relegation zone in the rearview mirror. There’s a thorough discussion of Charlton and the impressive form of the defence.

Meanwhile, there’s an international theme to the pod as we virtually visit Riyadh, Vegas and Fleetwood.

Sponsor 15-year-old Maddox in his 65-mile run from Reading to Portsmouth this weekend! Check out the Gofundme here.

Thanks as always to our friends and sponsors ZCZ Films

Follow The Tilehurst End on Twitter @thetilehurstend

Follow Ben on Twitter @mrblthomas

Follow Ross on Twitter @WebberRoss

The Tilehurst End Podcast can be enjoyed via PodBean, Spotify, Acast, YouTube or iTunes. A big thanks to all listeners who continue to pledge to our Patreon campaign.

Listeners can always get in touch with the podcast via our Twitter and Facebook pages as well as our email, thetilehurstend@gmail.com, with thoughts on the show, opinions on the team, and potential topics to sink our teeth into always welcome.

Download the show here