Fleetwood Town 1-1 Reading: A Late Sucker Punch

That one stings a bit.

I mean, it’s important to have a bit of perspective. We didn’t lose - continuing our good run of form - and other results mean we now sit in 16th place.

But still, to get so close to taking home all three points, which would’ve been our third win on the trot, only to then ruin it at the end because of a couple of seconds of pretty brainless defending, is gutting.

For 73 minutes it was a really, really poor game. The weather and state of the pitch weren’t exactly conducive to free-flowing attacking football, but it was still a pretty horrible watch for the most part. Not one for the neutrals, I’d imagine.

You also have to give credit where it is due though and while we faltered, on the most part, going forward, we again looked really well organised. Despite the early injury to Jeriel Dorsett, the defence were really impressive. I have to give a particular shoutout to Tyler Bindon who, yet again, was incredible all evening - the epitome of an ‘old head on young shoulders’ (or however the cliche goes). That boy will go far.

In the first half, if any team was going to score it was probably going to be the hosts. But that doesn’t mean they were very good. Fleetwood got into some decent positions but always wasted the final ball.

Going onto a bit of a tangent, that is one of the key differences I’ve noticed with being in League One compared to last season in the Championship. Teams can get into promising positions, but so often the final ball is just completely wasted. Where nine times out of 10 you get punished in the Championship, in this league nine times out of 10 you don’t.

And that’s not me getting on a high horse saying we’re too good for this league by the way. I'm fully aware we are not only in League One but also near the bottom of it. It’s just an observation.

The first half was just a non-event really. And the second half carried on in the same manner for a while. I feel like I should reemphasise the weather and the pitch, because from the comfort and warmth of my living room it looked like a pretty rank evening - and the pitch looked like a mud bath by the end.

The longer the game went on, the more it looked destined for a 0-0 - which probably would’ve been the right result. The way it was going, it was always either going to take a bit of luck or a sprinkling of stardust to open the scoring - and it was the latter that we were treated to, courtesy of Lewis Wing’s wonderful, magical, biblical right foot.

This guy, honestly, is one of the best players in this division. He just looks like he has more time on the ball than anyone else, can pick a pass better than anyone else and, as proven again tonight, can pop up with moments of sheer quality.

To control the finish as well as he did on that pitch and plant it into the top corner is a bit of a joke really.

From then on in it was always going to be a bit of a siege on our 18-yard box. Fleetwood picked up the ante and started putting more pressure on our backline, as you would expect, but they stood firm.

Not only did we stand firm, but we also had a few little openings on the counter-attack. And then the ball fell to the feet of Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan. Oh Kelvin, Kelvin, Kelvin. No one needs to tell him he should’ve scored, but he really should’ve, shouldn’t he?

However, I think it says a lot about how differently I feel about this team now though, that I didn’t think that missed chance would come back to haunt us. Fleetwood were knocking on the door but we were dealing with everything that had to throw at us with relative ease.

The aforementioned Bindon was heroic, Amadou Mbengue too. Clinton Mola was really impressive and, when called upon, David Button was standing up to the task. I felt pretty, dare I say it, comfortable. And I don’t just mean because I was sprawled on my sofa with the heating on.

But then a brainless, crazy, schoolboy-level 10 seconds or so ruined it all for us. That's what hurt the most. Firstly, the complete hash of a clearance from Ben Elliott (if he connects with that properly, the ref blows the full-time whistle) and then the lackadaisical pressing from Zane Monlouis in getting out to the cross.

Whether the goal was offside or not, I don’t really care - we could’ve, and should’ve, avoided it altogether.

But hey, let’s go back to the very start of this report. Perspective is needed. Although it feels like a bit of a kick in the ribs now, we can’t let it break the momentum we’ve built over the last few weeks. We’re in a good position, and our fate is in our hands.

This’ll be a big test for the players now. How will they react to a bit of a blip, albeit a minor one? We’ll find out on Saturday at... *checks notes*... *gulps*... top of the league Portsmouth.