Fleetwood Town 1-1 Reading: Player Ratings

David Button: 7

Made a great save on the 15th minute to tip a header over the bar after Reading were weak in the air. Got down well to make a great low collection on the horrid surface from a cross-come-shot. Shortly after, claimed well high in the air to end the danger from a cross.

Somehow kept the ball out when the ball and the player after came clattering into him on the goal-line in one of his best saves of the season. Even his distribution wasn’t bad tonight.

Got out of his goal to claim the ball and take time off the clock deep into stoppage time. Made a really good save down low to his left to keep out the initial shot on Fleetwood’s equaliser, and Reading should have cleared before it got to that point. A decent performance overall from Button.

Clinton Mola: 5

Started at the right-back spot but had to move over to left-back when Jeriel Dorsett was withdrawn early. Defended well, hustling back at one point to shepherd his man out of play, preventing a cross and winning a goal kick. Generally good in one-on-ones and put a few crosses into the box but he was able to be taken out of the game with passing moves. Not quite good enough in the air tonight.

Helped Reading get clear of his zone a few times, occasionally by earning free-kicks and occasionally with long balls to Femi Azeez.

Booked for a clumsy challenge on the halfway line with 10 minutes to go.

Amadou Mbengue: 6

Found himself stretched for pace within the first minute and gave away a free-kick just outside of the side of the box. Made a good play later on to clean up a situation on the left side with his pace, foregoing the need to make a challenge.

Generally OK though, making a good amount of defensive actions through the evening but looked a little leggy vs his performance on Saturday.

Tyler Bindon: 6

Helped Reading to get control of the ball early on with a few of his signature slow walks forward out of the defence to tempt to press.

Booked in the first half for stopping his man from getting by him after he failed to stop the ball from doing the same thing.

Made two good blocks in stoppage time to prevent dangerous balls deep into the box and looks a different player in the air compared to just a few months ago.

Jeriel Dorsett: N/A

Managed fewer than three minutes before receiving a hefty challenge that required a long stoppage for treatment and an early substitution. Hopefully it’s not as bad as it looked because it looked bad.

Charlie Savage: 6

Put some good balls into the box from deep and often gets good out-swinging curl on those lobbed deliveries so that they avoid the ‘keeper.

Interacted nicely with Lewis Wing to control possession for large spells of the first half without the pair creating too much. Many of his passes with his central-midfield colleague were for fewer than 10 yards, but served to sap the energy from the legs of Fleetwood Town defenders.

Picked up the easiest assist of his career from one such short pass, laying it off well for Wing to strike in his opener.

Withdrawn late on but his control of games alongside Wing has allowed Reading to improve recently.

Lewis Wing: 7

Played some nice passes around Fleetwood’s half to probe their defences in the first half, and generally interacted nicely with Wing to retain possession.

Got a nice shot off early in the second half that required a good save from the Fleetwood keeper.

Created and finished the move that saw him score the late opening goal. Wing raked the ball across the field to find Azeez deep in Fleetwood territory, then strode forward and stepped into Savage’s pass to thump it around the defence and into the top corner with aplomb.

Retrieved the ball from deep in the box with a strong but careful challenge shortly after to clear a wave of Fleetwood pressure.

Femi Azeez: 6

Both delivered his own cross and blocked a Fleetwood attempt in the opening stages. Defended gamely when asked to in the first half. Latched onto a Kelvin Ehibhationhan ball to get down the right channel and found Harvey Knibbs in front of the near post for a header that sailed over the bar.

Beautifully took down a Mola pass and drove into the box but put his right-footed shot wide of the far post. Streaked across to the left side and scorched a cross through the danger zone but was let down by Reading players not reaching the box in time.

Did well to use his pace and keep Wing’s ball forward in bounds before easily finding the goalscorer.

Harvey Knibbs: 6

Helped Reading to mitigate the impact of not having Smith up top to win balls by occasionally joining Ehibhatiomhan in that effort. Got underneath a header from Azeez’ cross to put it over, but only a few yards out Knibbs had got himself into a good position.

Won the ball back a few times in the middle of the pitch to often retrieve the ball soon after being lost. The pick of the bunch a sliding challenge from the side just before the hour mark.

Came close to getting Azeez free on a difficult pass during a counter attack, but just misplaced the through ball.

Paul Mukairu: 5

Got himself free down the left a few times but didn’t deliver much in the opening 30 minutes.

Won the ball back nicely early on in the second half with good energy and was unlucky that Kelvin was dispossessed shortly after.

Had the ball in the back of the net before the hour mark, but received the ball in an offside position from Ehibatiomhan’s tackle and saw yet another goal this season chalked off

Withdrawn shortly after for Elliot.

Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan: 5

Started up top in place of Smith after impressing on the left in the past week, meaning he’d have less time to build up his runs and would instead need to hold the play up.

Struggled to get involved in the game in the early stages and mistimed some jumps when looking to knock down balls forward.

Managed to get Azeez free to deliver a cross through on the 30 minute mark. Continued to struggle in torrid conditions in a scrappy second half. Came close to getting free of the Fleetwood defence from Elliot’s ball forward but struggled to control on his chest.

Fooled the offside trap brilliantly to get himself in one on one with the keeper, but unfortunately couldn’t find a finish to match in a moment that would have ended the game. Continued to run but ran out of legs and was withdrawn with five minutes to go.

Subs

Kelvin Abrefa: 6

Came on for the injured Dorsett but went out to right-back. Ended up being asked to play 78 minutes, a long time for Abrefa in the league.

Mistimed a jump early on to allow Fleetwood to get the ball back across the box and have a dangerous shot. Nipped in to prevent a cross shortly after but generally played relatively conservatively to his credit in a way that kept his side of defence quiet.

Did look bright in possession in early spaces, occupying space on the wing well and feeding Azeez a few passes. Got caught in possession while trying to drive forward late in the first half, but made his own space in the box shortly after to turn and shoot.

Did well defensively when the ball was on the ground, sliding in for a few strong challenges to stop wingers getting down the channel.

Ben Elliott: 5

Probably more suited to the more advanced position he’s played in within the 4-2-3-1, gave Ehibhatiomhan half a chance to get into the box with a clever but tough to control ball over the top of the defence shortly after coming on.

Got some decent clearances away but a bit sloppy with the ball at his feet tonight.

Jayden Wareham: N/A

Replaced Ehibhatiomhan late on to make his League One debut for the season. Ran gamely to harass the nearby players and took a ball down well to get Azeez running towards Fleetwood’s goal in stoppage time.

Zane Monlouis: N/A

Signed as a centre-back but in true Reading fashion he made his debut as a full-back, replacing Abrefa late on. Made a good block to prevent one cross into the box but allowed his man into the box in the sequence that led to Fleetwood’s equaliser and only made his way out to try to stop the final cross very slowly.

Given that this was a difficult time in a game for a player to make his debut out of position, it’s tough to criticise too hard before we see more of Monlouis.

Michael Craig: N/A

Came on late to try to see the game out. Got in a bit of a mixup with Wing in midfield that led to a Fleetwood attack. Only touched the ball a few times.

Average: 5.83/10

Who was your MOTM against Fleetwood? Vote below or through this link.