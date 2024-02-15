Fleetwood Town Fans Verdict: Loyal Royals See The Bigger Picture

First and foremost, fair play to every single fan who travelled up to Fleetwood Town on Tuesday night. It was another horrible evening and a pretty turgid game all in all, so yeah, fair play to everyone who made the trip.

Of course the result wasn’t what we wanted - particularly in the manner it came about. But we still continue our good form, and if we keep picking up points away from home and getting wins at home we’ll be fine.

Here’s how the fans reacted to the game and the result...

Positives to take

It’s shows how far we’ve come that we’re disappointed with a draw away from home, considering it wasn’t too long ago we were celebrating having shots on target in away games.

But also it was refreshing to see so many fans trying to look at the positives from Tuesday night. Yes the defending was poor for their goal, and it looked offside in all honesty, but the overall picture is still a positive one compared to where we were not too long ago.

So despite being gutted with the last-minute goal, as you would be, the fans also tried to remain positive...

We defended about 50 balls into the box to absolute perfection. Bindon and Mbengue were immense, so frustrating to lose it that way.



Got a bit unlucky at the end but still positives to take from that. Onwards and upwards #readingfc — Harry Smith (@HarrySmithF1) February 13, 2024

All this way for us to concede last minute

I will take the positives though. It is another point on the board and we are still in good form. Not too long ago, this would have been a loss.

We need to better on Saturday as that will be tougher.

Up to 16th #ReadingFC — Reading FC (@bluewhitewall) February 13, 2024

gutted to not get the 3 points. looking at the bigger picture we’re 16th and building something here. head up lads #readingfc — Connor | RFC (@connorr333) February 13, 2024

As frustrating as it is dropping 2 points late on, the big picture remains very positive. We're tougher to play against, picking up points home + away, the team is moving in the right direction. Continue how we have recently & we'll have a great chance of staying up #readingfc — Tom Maynard (@ttmaynard) February 13, 2024

When I saw that Yiadom and Smith weren't in the squad, I feared a loss. So in the end, a point was probably better than I expected, even though it would've been great to get all three. #readingfc — Andy C #FBPE (@AndyRFCCharman) February 14, 2024

Some journey home last night. Would have taken a point before hand but conceding (again) last minute to them was very frustrating.



Another point on the board though and still 1 defeat in 13. 4 winnable home games in the next 7.. up the ding. #ReadingFC pic.twitter.com/5H3qCTxyv5 — Jamie Hodder (@Jamie_Hodder21) February 14, 2024

Annoying to concede at the end but a point away is never a bad point. Continuing to head in the right direction. #readingfc — Steven Kemp (@StevenK37506094) February 13, 2024

Frustrating, yes, but no need for over reaction. Would have taken a point before the game last night. Just makes the Port Vale, Shrewsbury and Wycombe home games much more important to get 9 points out of them #readingfc — Cam Baker (@cambaker96) February 14, 2024

We would have lost that game in October this season.



Gutted but we’ve come a long way.



Well done to all the fans who made the long journey.#readingfc — Belfast Biscuit (@BelfastBiscuit) February 13, 2024

Oh well! 7 points in 3 games is massive improvement, Fleetwood have been on good form, not the best game take a point. #readingfc — ROYALS (@LOYALROYAL2022) February 13, 2024

Lewis Wing

He’s the best bit of business this club has done in a very, very long time. Honestly he’s one of the best players in this division, and could easily be playing in the Championship.

His goal was a thing of beauty. He started the move with composure in midfield and a superb pass to Femi Azeez, and finished it with a beautiful finish into the top corner from 25 yards.

Keep this guy fit and firing and our chances of staying up sky rocket. The fans adore him, and loved yet another dominant performance from the stand-in skipper...

Imagine if Lewis wing was with us when John swift was here them 2 on the same team would’ve been unreal #readingfc — Josh (@JRfc1871) February 13, 2024

Where would we be without Lewis wing #readingfc — Dave Roberts (@LaughingLima) February 13, 2024

Lewis wing is far to good for league one #readingfc — Cameron #DaiOut (@ronniemac93) February 13, 2024

LEWIS WING IS MAGIC HE WEARS A MAGIC HAT #readingfc — adam #sellbeforewedai (@adamReadingFC) February 13, 2024

Lewis Wing is the best signing we’ve made in years. #readingfc — Dan (@RoyalsDan95) February 13, 2024

That is a thing of beauty #ReadingFC https://t.co/f22YH9ACzW — Clare D (@claredoc76) February 13, 2024

Lewis wing that was bloody brilliant #readingfc — Tomas Osborne (@Tosborne2010) February 13, 2024

Lewis Wing you beauty of a man. #readingfc — Gabrizio (@gyb_8) February 13, 2024

Genuinely think we'd already be relegated without Wing #readingfc — Craig (@Craigb_RFC88) February 13, 2024

Conclusion

Yeah, a tough one to take. But I just pray the players don’t let this minor, minor setback have too big an impact on what’s been a really impressive run of form.

In my opinion there’s no such a thing as a free hit - we need to be trying to pick up points in every game - but Saturday is as close to one as you’ll get. After that there’s some real season-defining games that we need to be confident for.

One thing I haven’t mentioned which I found really refreshing was how angry Ruben Selles seemed after the match. We’ve been used to managers making excuses and being okay with conceding goals, but Selles wants more - and it’s so good to see.

URZ