 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Fleetwood Town Fans Verdict: Loyal Royals See The Bigger Picture

How the fans reacted to another tough game, this time at Fleetwood.

By harry.chafer
/ new
PA Images via Getty Images

First and foremost, fair play to every single fan who travelled up to Fleetwood Town on Tuesday night. It was another horrible evening and a pretty turgid game all in all, so yeah, fair play to everyone who made the trip.

Of course the result wasn’t what we wanted - particularly in the manner it came about. But we still continue our good form, and if we keep picking up points away from home and getting wins at home we’ll be fine.

Here’s how the fans reacted to the game and the result...

Positives to take

It’s shows how far we’ve come that we’re disappointed with a draw away from home, considering it wasn’t too long ago we were celebrating having shots on target in away games.

But also it was refreshing to see so many fans trying to look at the positives from Tuesday night. Yes the defending was poor for their goal, and it looked offside in all honesty, but the overall picture is still a positive one compared to where we were not too long ago.

So despite being gutted with the last-minute goal, as you would be, the fans also tried to remain positive...

Lewis Wing

He’s the best bit of business this club has done in a very, very long time. Honestly he’s one of the best players in this division, and could easily be playing in the Championship.

His goal was a thing of beauty. He started the move with composure in midfield and a superb pass to Femi Azeez, and finished it with a beautiful finish into the top corner from 25 yards.

Keep this guy fit and firing and our chances of staying up sky rocket. The fans adore him, and loved yet another dominant performance from the stand-in skipper...

Conclusion

Yeah, a tough one to take. But I just pray the players don’t let this minor, minor setback have too big an impact on what’s been a really impressive run of form.

In my opinion there’s no such a thing as a free hit - we need to be trying to pick up points in every game - but Saturday is as close to one as you’ll get. After that there’s some real season-defining games that we need to be confident for.

One thing I haven’t mentioned which I found really refreshing was how angry Ruben Selles seemed after the match. We’ve been used to managers making excuses and being okay with conceding goals, but Selles wants more - and it’s so good to see.

URZ

Reading FC News 24/7

Loading comments...