Manchester City U18s 2-1 Reading U18s: Match Report

Well people, how did you spend your Valentine’s Day? If the answer is anything but being at the Joie Stadium, home of Manchester City’s women and academy teams, to watch a game of under-18s football, then I’m afraid you’re doing it all wrong.

A crowd of 474 people, including a few other Loyal Royals I spotted, witnessed the Cityzens run out 2-1 winners in the fifth round of the FA Youth Cup, where they were rewarded with a home tie against Tottenham Hotspur in the final eight of the competition.

It was an experience quite unlike that of the under-21s match away at Blackburn Rovers from a while ago. Instead of a ground you’d expect a side in the depths of non-league to play at, the Academy Stadium boasted a 7,000 capacity with FOUR complete stands, and was remarkably in much better shape than many League One stadiums I’ve visited this season.

There was full security in operation at the gates, featuring dogs, bag searches, metal detectors and pat-downs (no, I have no idea what type of custom they were expecting there either), but fan-steward relationships were quickly restored as some lovely colour-printed team sheets were handed out prior to the match, I’d expect mainly for the hordes of scouts dotted about the crowd.

Rhone, Osho, Field, Sackey Duah, Beacroft, Jones, Gutierrez-Ramirez, Barough, Porter-Atkinson, Coke-Miles-Smith Subs: Sharlott, George, Source, White, St Louis, Omeregie, Garcia

My non-Reading-supporting mate boldly predicted an 8-0 win for City before kick-off, and judging by the first 20 minutes or so, I can’t say I was confident of proving him wrong. In the opening period, Reading were well and truly outclassed and could hardly get on the ball, being punished in the eighth minute as Seb Naylor whipped in a free-kick which bounced around before falling to Jaden Heskey, who rifled in a right-footed strike, leaving Harrison Rhone in goal with no chance. And yes, that is the son of Emile, who was in attendance, but no, unfortunately the goal music was not the classic “Heskey Time”.

Ashton Muir for the home side danced around the Reading defence brilliantly soon after and forced a fantastic clawing save from Rhone, but we couldn’t hold City for much longer.

Emilio Lawrence drove at the defence from the left-hand side, before cutting in and unleashing a quite incredible driven shot that thundered off the inside of the post and into the back of the net, in one of the most exceptional finishes that I’ve seen in recent times, leaving our man in the net with no chance yet again.

The hosts continued their domination throughout the first half but failed to extend their lead any further, putting them two goals to the good going into the break.

Whatever Reading under-18s manager Mikele Leigertwood said to his team at half-time, it should have been recorded and put straight into the script of the next Rocky film, as we transformed from a side hardly able to string three passes together to competing with - if not bettering - City’s attacking efforts.

City’s Heskey hit the post after some lovely link-up down the right with Matty Warhurst and Ashton Muir, but from there on in Reading mostly dominated. Captain and centre-back Boyd Beacroft played a composed long ball into striker Jayden Atkinson, who spun and released Kiyan Coke-Miles-Smith down the left with acres of green grass to run into. The winger had netted a hat-trick against Sheffield Wednesday in the previous round, but here could only direct his shot onto the outside of the near post in an agonisingly close counter-attack for Reading.

The Royals kept pushing as William Ramirez let fly from range but his effort was stopped relatively comfortably by True Grant in the Manchester City goal, son of former EFL and Premier League stalwart ‘keeper Lee Grant, if anyone’s interested.

Emilio Lawrence continued to be a problem down the left wing and cutting in, but the home side’s chances were considerably more limited than in the first half. Number 9 Joseph Barough for Reading played in Atkinson wide, who did very well to drive into the box and cut it back to Tyler Field, whose shot from close in could only be frustratingly directed at Grant.

Our high press paid off when Tyler Sackey intercepted a poor touch in the final third and played it to Ramirez, who slid in Coke-Miles-Smith, and after a few great touches from the winger the ball squirmed under the onrushing keeper to nestle in the bottom corner. Game on for Reading.

We enjoyed long period of possession in the closing 25 minutes of the game, but struggled to make much of it against a defensively robust City team.

Rhone palmed away a Joel Ndala curling long shot, as well as spectacularly denying Warhurst’s cut-back shot in a save that would have made David Button blush. Ndala, who scored a winning goal in England’s most recent under-17 World Cup final, was put through on goal but again Rhone made himself big to put it behind for a corner, as well as pushing another Warhurst chance beyond the near post in a great reaction stop.

Reading couldn’t find the finishing touch in the five minutes of added time that followed, and the final whistle blew to put us out of the cup in a game that the team should be incredibly proud of, despite losing.

The good news is that we have some incredible prospects for the future. Beacroft was impressive in the heart of defence, especially with his distribution and communication, and Coke-Miles-Smith, as always, was the man through which every attack diverted through. His goal was well taken, and he has electrifying pace as well as a good touch on him. However, my Reading man of the match was by far and away goalkeeper Rhone, who made a number of saves worthy to win, or at least draw, the match.

The bad news is the large number of scouts around the crowd wearing attire of various Premier League clubs, who will all undoubtedly have their eyes on those three aforementioned Royals players. Our academy system remains strong in these unprecedented times, but clearly we don’t have the power to retain our best players anymore, like Luca Fletcher, who featured as an unused substitute for City.

It’s been a good run for the under-18s in the FA Youth Cup and we were ultimately beaten by the better team. It’s to be expected, as fundamentally we’re a League One club competing with treble winners, however it’s a performance where the lads could head back down the M6 with their heads held high.