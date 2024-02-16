Fleetwood Town 1-1 Reading: Tactical Analysis

Two decades ago, when we competed in the old Division One, if you’d have told our fans that in 2024 we’d come away from Highbury with a draw, you’d firstly have had to doubt why Arsenal’s move to the Emirates was taking so long. Principally though, a club of Reading’s size taking a point away from the-then Invincibles would have been a great result.

However, this is actually against a club who at that time competed in the North West Counties League Division One in the eighth tier of English football: Fleetwood Town. Having beaten us at the Madejski early in the season though, the Lancashire club cannot be underestimated despite sitting second bottom in League One.

Let’s see how Reading took a point back to Berkshire on Tuesday.

With Andy Yiadom missing and Jeriel Dorsett’s early injury forcing Clinton Mola to left-back, Kelvin Abrefa played 78 minutes as our right-back against Fleetwood, in just his 13th senior league appearance. Although he looked a little out of his depth defensively, he was very positive going forward, and Reading enjoyed their best link-up play down his flank.

In the screenshot here, Amadou Mbengue loops the ball up to Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan, who knocks it down to the incoming Abrefa, who does very well to shrug off Harry Boyes, dribble over halfway and play a though ball back to Ehibhatiomhan.

Femi Azeez gets released down the line and finds Harvey Knibbs with a cross, but the midfielder’s header balloons over the bar.

Whenever we’ve played with Sam Smith up top, he tended to gravitate towards the right, where across the season most play has been concentrated, and this happened with Ehibhatiomhan against Fleetwood too. With the former being right-footed, it makes more sense with him, however in terms of having options to go long, I’d much rather leave Ehibhatiomhan further forward and encourage Knibbs maybe to be the man to drop into the space.

Below is the positional report from Tuesday, from the eighth minute onwards so as not to be distorted by Mola’s early move to left-back. I mentioned earlier how Abrefa found it difficult to defend the wing-back as well as the winger in Fleetwood’s 5-2-3 formation, and the advanced position of Azeez didn’t make it any easier.

Azeez is probably our brightest attacking outlet this season, and he can’t make goals happen if he’s tracking back all of the time, but particularly in the first half we really struggled to lock down the wing, allowing 16 crosses, of which 11 were from the right, in the first half.

Azeez made three recoveries and had one defensive action on Tuesday night, but compared to Paul Mukairu on the other flank, who had seven and three in those stats respectively, it doesn’t look so good.

In terms of attack and playing out, we really struggled too. The Fleetwood pressing triggers seemed to be any sort of pass not on the ground, or any beyond the centre-backs, as there were countless times when Tyler Bindon or Mbengue were in possession and Jayden Stockley, the Town striker, remained in his position between the two.

Often, Bindon would spray a ball over to Abrefa at right-back, but he was always immediately pressured, and despite Fleetwood only having a two-man midfield themselves, often the opposite winger would shift across, therefore passing options into Charlie Savage and Lewis Wing were always limited.

Here, Abrefa receives a long switch of play from Bindon, but because the Kiwi played it from so far to the left-hand side, the full-back has no passing options further forward or in midfield.

Fleetwood initiate the press brilliantly and intercept a wayward Mbengue pass and fortunately we get it away and counter, but that wouldn’t have been the case if not for a poor Ronan Coughlan pass.

These are the games where we really start to miss Nelson Abbey. Not necessarily defensively, as conceding one goal in a match away from home is hardly an awful record, but simply progressing the ball and breaking that first barrier when playing out.

In the old pairing of Abbey and Bindon, the former was the one to carry the ball, and his confidence striding out with it at his feet was invaluable to us. When a team like Fleetwood just wants to sit in, man-mark and punish us from wide areas, long balls are often futile, especially when playing against a five-man defence, and even if we can receive it and get it down in attack, it’s a whole different question finding a pass and actually creating a chance from that.

Bindon is also now playing on the left side of defence since Abbey departed, a less familiar position for him. While his ability to stop attacks as been highlighted, his ball-playing has suffered as a result of playing on his weaker foot.

I’m not quite sure where Mbengue’s standout qualities lie while playing as a centre-back. He’s shown flashes of exceptional distribution but also rash dribbling out from the back that can lose us the ball in dangerous situations, but he’s shown signs of rapid improvement recently too. Let’s hope Dorsett’s injury isn’t serious enough to further harm our defence.

You can’t get a much harder game than top-of-the-table Portsmouth away on Saturday, yet in the reverse fixture we nearly came away with all three points, and that was the game of our move away from the 4-2-2-2 to 4-1-4-1. Pompey are six unbeaten, but before that lost 3-0 at home to Leyton Orient, which just shows anyone can beat anyone, and I give Ruben Selles’ side more than a fighting chance this weekend.

Up the Royals.