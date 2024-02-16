Were The Two Toms And Nelson Abbey Really Any Good?

January’s transfer window didn’t disappoint for opinions on Reading FC’s outgoing centre-backs: Tom Holmes, Nelson Abbey and Tom McIntyre. Irrespective of your stance, their top-line stats make for interesting viewing. Especially if we’re to debate who deserves to be remembered fondly.

I’ve compared this season’s defenders against their predecessors from the last eight years or so. Measuring: appearances, averages, result percentages, clean sheets and concession ratios in their time as Royals.

Sure strikers win matches, but you often hear pundits say “defences define seasons”, and for me, these stats not only show why we’re in League One, but also how poor our recruitment has been.

N.B. these stats are only up to our draw at Oxford United.

While there’s obviously going to be skewed weighting comparing recent joiners against those already at the club, it does perhaps tell its own story. Plus, it’s hardly as though the last few seasons have been anything to write home about, so nobody’s got much of an advantage here.

Standby for a shower of fine margins within mediocrity.

So here they are, 2023/24’s Reading centre backs-ranked by their combined draw/win and defeat percentages at the club. Those highlighted blue are Reading academy graduates.

Sam Hutchinson and Harlee Dean’s scores stick out like a sore thumb, pouring more petrol onto the argument as to why they’re still here. Ruben Selles’ rumoured exiling of the “experienced” pair looks justified. Bad luck or not, Hutchinson’s fitness is atrocious, amassing just half a season’s worth of appearances since joining in 2022!

McIntyre’s injury record also comes into focus when you consider his length of service against recent-ish joiners such as Amadou Mbengue. Since Jose Gomes made McIntyre a regular in the summer of 2019, we’ve seen him average 26 games a season! That’s just poor.

Don’t forget, Holmes was thrust into being a regular a full season later, and he already outstrips McIntyre for appearances! That’s accounting for Holmes’s absence earlier this season too.

Centre-backs are supposed to be the bedrock of any side, but if half a season is spent out of favour or injured, you begin to wonder what Portsmouth have seen in McIntyre. Especially looking at the scores above. What was that? His Fratton Park tenure is already marked by injury… need I say more?

Despite difficult times, Abbey clearly stepped up in providing a more stable foundation for the Royals to get results, so perhaps there is something in this notion some of our academy players aren’t all that bad.

But what did he have to lose, given the club has spent the last few months fighting for its existence, never mind results?

Abbey’s performances and stats are undoubtedly why Olympiacos sensed a bargain, not to mention his involvement with the England youth setup. It makes you wonder if the Greek giants similarly compared him against his RG2 peers, given how random his transfer destination was.

That said, one can only hope Olympiacos’ ties with Nottingham Forest allow Abbey to continue developing rather than fall into obscurity. Fingers crossed for him.

Back to the current squad, Tyler Bindon’s ranking is quite something given his difficult patch at right-back being counted here. It’s also worth noting scores for Hutchinson and Mbengue benefit from last season’s purple patch under Paul Ince.

Meanwhile the two Toms look somewhat average given their lengthier tenures, stacking multiple poor campaigns against them, hence their faltering scores.

So what happens if we judge Holmes, Mbengue and McIntyre on just their last 30 appearances, i.e. as much of League One as possible, viewing everyone near equally?

Oh dear. The fact Reading’s most experienced centre-backs are the lowest-performing couldn’t be more damning. Granted these stats are top-line, it’s no wonder we’re closer to League Two than the Championship with defenders so porous as these.

If anything, it makes January’s transfer activity look miraculous as the club’s worst centre-backs will all have likely left come May, we can hope.

In fairness, Holmes’ numbers are still largely based on last season, given his exile between August and November. Assuming the team can keep its current form, he’ll likely turn things around.

Looking at the two Toms together is quite interesting. They made a combined total of 248 appearances for Reading, but only did so together on 73 occasions.

For anyone asking, we saw “Bindon Abbey” (Tyler Bindon and Nelson Abbey) 21 times.

Holmes, clearly the more battle-scarred out of the pair, presents a player who hasn’t had an easy career. But together, Holmes and McIntyre were certainly more than the sum of their parts. However, on the brief showing of “Bindon Abbey,” I believe we’re shown something bigger.

Let’s look at Reading’s centre-back alumni.

There’s a few “ones that got away” listed here, right?

In the main, most came to Reading after blooding themselves in beforehand. Michael Hector learned the ropes via multiple loans before his debut, while Jake Cooper slowly became a regular.

Holmes’ 11 games at KSV Roeselare isn’t the Championship. Thus, in my opinion he and McIntyre (who wasn’t loaned out before his debut) were simply thrown in the deep end, and we’ve watched them attempt to tread water ever since, with the proverbial tide changing with managers. It’s hardly a surprise they’ve fared poorly.

Their inadequacies are a result of a club doing them harm, putting them in a scenario they should never have been in. Ince’s attempts to use Liam Moore, Naby Sarr, Scott Dann and Hutchinson ahead of them says it all.

Understandably poster boys for the few good moments we’ve had, I’m glad their era is over. I just hope their successors do better.