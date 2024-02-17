Portsmouth vs Reading: Match Preview 2023/24

Reading face one of their most difficult games of the season this afternoon as they make the trip to Portsmouth.

Pompey are currently at the top of the division and are finally on course to return to the Championship following a long absence.

However, there’s still plenty for them to do to achieve their key aim of securing promotion, with a potential win against the Royals taking them one step closer to the second tier.

The south-coast side have endured a remarkable journey since the start of their financial troubles, and they will be frustrated to have been stuck in League One for so long, but their time in the third tier may come to an end soon.

Ahead of today’s game, we have your preview.

What? League One Matchday 33

Season? 2023/24

Who? Portsmouth

Where? Fratton Park

When? Saturday 17th February

Time? 3pm

Opposition Manager? John Mousinho

The Royals

Today will be difficult and it’s clear that we’re the underdogs.

However, we’ve got to try and play our own game, win the ball high up the pitch and take our opportunities when they come.

We don’t even have to dominate the game to come out on top in this clash, but we do need to ensure we have some form of control during the game to maximise our chances of securing a positive result.

It’s clear that we have game-changers in our team, with Lewis Wing scoring a superb goal on Tuesday and Sam Smith able to make a difference when he’s in form.

We’ve got to utilise these players to try and pick up at least a point at Fratton Park.

The Opponents

Pompey are a team you want to see climb the leagues again.

After dropping down to League Two, they are now closing in on a return to the second tier.

Good luck to their fans (the ones who haven’t been too mean about Reading lately!). Some of their supporters had their pound of flesh during the reverse fixture, it’s just unfortunate that some have taken it too far now.

A minority of noisy people on Twitter don’t represent a fanbase though, something that must be said.

My Lineup

Starting XI: Button, Mola, Bindon, Mbengue, Yiadom, Craig, Wing, Mukairu, Knibbs, Azeez, Smith

There’s one change to the back four in this clash, with Clinton Mola coming in for the injured Jeriel Dorsett. Mola makes me extremely nervous at times, but he has also shown flashes of quality and should only get better with regular starts under his belt.

In midfield, it would be good to see a bit of rotation with Michael Craig coming in for Charlie Savage, who was decent enough again on Tuesday night.

On the wings, Paul Mukairu and Femi Azeez start again, with Harvey Knibbs taking up an advanced midfield role.

Up top, Sam Smith gets the nod after being rested in midweek.

Calls for Ruben Selles to put out a weakened 11 are understandable considering how important the Port Vale and Shrewsbury Town games could be. But we aren’t guaranteed to lose this game, even with Dorsett potentially missing.

We can’t afford to write off any games. Let’s approach this afternoon with some positivity!

Score Prediction: Portsmouth 1-1 Reading

