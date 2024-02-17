Opposition Lowdown: Promotion Hopefuls Portsmouth

Form

Portsmouth finished last season in eighth place in League One, seven points outside of the playoffs. This is their seventh straight season in League One, having secured promotion back to the third tier after winning the League Two title in 2017.

They are looking to secure a return to the Championship, having last played in the second tier back in 2012, and are currently on track to achieve that goal this year. Pompey are top of the league, six points clear of second-placed Derby County, having won 20 games, drawn nine and lost only four games so far this season.

Their recent form has been strong, having won four and drawn one of their last five games. Their last loss came in mid-January, losing 0-3 at home to Leyton Orient.

The two sides faced each other back in October, playing out a thriller at the SCL Stadium. Portsmouth claimed a 2-3 win after goals from Tino Anjorin, Colby Bishop and Terry Devlin.

The boss

John Mousinho: Mousinho was appointed Portsmouth manager in January last year, taking over from Danny Cowley, who was sacked following nine games without a win.

The 37-year-old had an 18-year career as a player, operating in defence and midfield, and was still playing up until his appointment at Pompey.

He started his youth career at Chesham United before moving to the US to study, where he also played for college side Notre Dame Fighting Irish. He signed for Brentford after completing his studies and made 71 appearances for The Bees before then moving to Wycombe Wanderers.

Moves to Stevenage and Preston North End followed before he signed for Burton Albion in 2014. Mousinho stayed at Burton for three seasons and was appointed club captain during his time at the club.

He signed for Oxford United in 2017, where he played 150 games, while also being named club captain. He took on a player-coach role in 2021 and was given his first shot at management with Portsmouth when they bought him in as head coach just over a year ago.

Mousinho has been a success so far, guiding Pompey to an eighth-placed finish in his first season and leading the club to the top of the League One table this season, with 13 games left to go. He is known for his strong leadership and motivational skills.

Squad

Portsmouth supplemented their promotion chasing squad with five signings in the January transfer window.

Goalkeeper Matt Macey joined the club on a free transfer, having played for Pompey on loan last season, while attacking midfielder Myles Peart-Harris joined the club on loan from Brentford. They also completed the permanent signings of three exciting League One talents with forward Callum Lang joining from Wigan Athletic, midfielder Owen Moxon signing from Carlisle United and of course defender Tom McIntyre joining from Reading.

Portsmouth have five players who have been ruled out for the season with injuries. These include defenders Regan Poole and Tom McIntyre, and midfielders Alex Robertson, Terry Devlin and Joe Morrell. Midfielders Tino Anjorin, Ben Stevenson, Tom Lowery and Josh Dockerill will also miss out through injury.

Predicted lineup

Norris, Rafferty, Raggett, Shaughnessy, Ogilvie, Pack, Moxon, Kamara, Peart-Harris, Lane, Bishop

Key player

Colby Bishop: Forward Bishop signed for Pompey in July 2022, joining from Accrington Stanley for an undisclosed fee. He started his youth career at Notts County, where he signed his first professional contract in 2014.

Bishop made four first-team appearances for County before moving to non-league Worcester City on a free transfer. Moves to Boston United and Leamington followed, before he made his way back into the Football League with Accrington Stanley in 2019. He spent three years at Stanley, playing 123 times and scoring 38 goals for the club.

Bishop moved to Portsmouth in the summer of 2022 and has been a hit down on the south coast, finishing as the club’s top scorer after scoring 24 goals and being named their player of the season in his first year at the club.

The 27-year-old plays as a striker, is strong in the air and is an effective finisher, who has 15 goals to his name so far this season.

One to watch

Paddy Lane: Winger Lane joined Portsmouth in January last year, signing from Fleetwood Town for an undisclosed fee. He started his youth career at Blackburn Rovers, before joining the Hyde United youth team. It was at Hyde where Lane started his professional career, making his debut in 2018, also spending time on loan at Farsley Celtic while there.

Lane joined Fleetwood Town in 2021 and represented the club 63 times, scoring eight goals, in his year and a half at the club. He also won League One player of the season in his first season with the Cod Army.

Since his move to Pompey, he has made 48 appearances, scoring 11 goals, with 10 of those coming this season. The 22-year-old has two caps for Northern Ireland, having also played for the under-21s. Lane typically plays on the right wing but likes to cut inside on his left foot.