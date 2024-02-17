Portsmouth 4-1 Reading: Player Ratings

David Button: 4

Made a good low save from Bishop to his left from Portsmouth’s first real chance of the day. Nipped the ball off the head of the striker from a dangerous inswinging free kick by punching before he could reach the ball.

Let Paddy Lane’s powerful shot through his grasp at his near post. The ball was bouncing on the turf and well struck, but the save would probably have been easier if Button got down faster, and most keepers will want that one back.

Probably should have done better with Portsmouth’s second as well, with Button oddly choosing to not even attempt a save from Pack’s finish.

Let the third sneak under him on the right. It was strong but it was also close to Button, and saveable.

The fourth came as a direct result of Button’s decision-making, with the keeper coming way too far out of his box to try to claim a cross. Button dropped it under contact from the Portsmouth attacker and watched it roll helplessly past him into an open net.

It probably wasn’t quite as bad but there were shades of the horror show against Northampton Town here, and further proof Button isn’t going to be a long-term solution for Reading in goal.

Andy Yiadom: 5

Got a shot off from just outside of the box after making himself some space in the early stages but was unfortunate that it found him on his left foot. Conceded Portsmouth’s first shot on target of the day though when his headed clearance went straight back into the jaws of the attack.

Couldn’t cut out the move that led to Portsmouth’s first goal down his flank, but saw the other two go down the other side of the field.

Amadou Mbengue: 5

Got on the end of a Reading corner in the first half but headed over. Was dribbled past in the box by Pack just before he scored Portsmouth’s second goal, diving into an unsuccessful challenge.

Didn’t give up, helping Reading to ensure the scoreline wasn’t worse. Generally competed well today with his pace and strength but was undone by Portsmouth’s second-half passing performance and Button’s failings.

Tyler Bindon: 6

Cut out a few attacks in the opening half and helped Reading progress the ball forward well when Reading were playing well in the first half. Martialed the larger players around him pretty strongly and saw most attacks start ahead of his position in the first half.

Attempted to block the second goal but saw the ball curled around his frame by Pack. When Reading’s defensive holdup play allowed him to get near to the attacker, Bindon competed well but too often in the crucial period the ball came into the defensive third with serious pace.

Probably didn’t deserve to lose by three goals today, and was let down by his goalkeeper.

Clinton Mola: 5

Gave away a free-kick just outside of the box on the right side unnecessarily when he had already got across the ground to cover the cross.

Got himself into a running battle with the Portsmouth captain Rafferty that saw both players booked towards the end of the first half. Mola earned Rafferty his card with a nice run inside.

Struggled with Abu Kamara in the first half and lost him down the right in the move that eventually led to Pack’s goal early in the second half.

Michael Craig: 5

Missed his tackle and was dribbled past in the buildup for Portsmouth’s opening goal.

Calmly passed out of defence with Bindon and Wing around him, and looks as though he too will benefit from the system using a double pivot.

Struggled when the pace of play picked up in the second half. Bypassed too fast by passing moves in the buildup for Portsmouth’s game killing goals at the beginning of the second half.

Lewis Wing: 7

Just a fine, fine player at this level. Always in command of his space.

Got a good shot off early on from just outside of the box after turning his man nicely. Found Yiadom for a shot in a similar position just after and continued to create and control possession whenever the ball came his way.

Slipped Ehibhatiomhan into the box for a shot with a delightful slide rule pass against the grain of play. Put a glorious free kick just millimeters too high after Portsmouth’s third, seeing his shot bounce off the crossbar and then the line.

Not really a factor defensively today and withdrawn with the game out of Reading’s reach in the second half.

Femi Azeez: 6

Created the first chance of the game with an exciting dart inside from the right wing, holding off the central midfielder as he blew by him and wrapping a tough shot into the corner from just outside of the box.

Drove into the box quickly a few times from the right side and really scared his full back, earning crosses and chances. Got a yellow card for a tame dragback when tracking back to defend as he often did.

Much much quieter in the second half and couldn’t provide a spark after Portsmouth’s game ending goals.

Harvey Knibbs: 5

Quiet on the attacking front in the first half, touching the ball just 12 times, with 11 of those touches being first time passes.

Really struggled to get into the game in the second half and was mostly a passenger with Reading’s attacks starting behind him, and Portsmouth controlling much of play.

Paul Mukairu: 4

A very involved game for Mukairu.

Started pretty brightly, and made himself a part of some of Reading’s early attacks. Found Azeez in space with a lovely switch of play to begin an attack.

Flicked Ehibhatiomhan's dangerous cross over the bar from just a few yards. An unfortunate miss but a ball that came to him very fast. Committed himself to dribbling with the ball as he always does, sometimes successfully penetrating into Portsmouth’s half, and occasionally overdoing it and losing possession.

Came close to going one on one with the keeper when he intercepted a pass in the defence, but failed to take his first touch around the body.

Shortly after, he dribbled himself into trouble and then wildly passed back into defence but found nobody other than the Portsmouth striker. Incredibly lucky not to see his mistake punished.

A topsy turvy performance of extremes from Mukairu and withdrawn before the hour mark.

Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan: 6

Started really brightly and created or was the beneficiary of some of Reading’s most dangerous chances in the first half. Moved fluidly across both half spaces and especially on the left side, and found a lot more form in the game as a result.

Earned Mukairu a fantastic chance just in front of goal with a stinging cross from the left side. Set free by Wing wide in the box, he shot first time into the keeper’s body.

Became the recipient of a dangerous challenge from Portsmouth when he outmuscled two players and had to be clotheslined off the ball. Still won Reading a chance with the play on the advantage which showed just how effective he was.

Got back on the field and continued to work, getting free down the left flank and earning Reading a corner with a clever shot.

Faded as the sting went out of the game after Portsmouth’s goals in the second half and withdrawn late for Elliot.

Subs

Sam Smith: 6

Returned to the team early in the second half, replacing Mukairu and shot three times in his opening 25 minutes.

Got his first off within two minutes of his introduction that saw him sting the keeper’s palms with its pace but not really trouble him. Got another chance after a 10 minute lull when he chested down a ball and half volleyed just wide.

Lastly watched a long ball drop over his left shoulder and forced a good save out of the keeper.

Will be good to have him back in the XI for Port Vale on Tuesday.

Kelvin Abrefa: 6

Defended pretty well on the ground after replacing Yiadom with Portsmouth switching some of their attacking play to his side.

Charlie Savage: 6

Oddly met a corner rather than delivering one today at the far end of the box. Took a nice calm shot to push the ball in across the turf.

Ben Elliott: 5

Forced a shot for himself on the edge of the box with a nice turn but otherwise didn’t see much of the ball.

Average: 5.4/10

