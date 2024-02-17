Portsmouth 4-1 Reading: Limitations Brutally Exposed

So that's the end of Reading's unbeaten streak, league leaders Portsmouth running out comfortable winners and becoming the first side to do the double over us this season. Although this wasn't the battering of a dreadful side that the 4-1 scoreline may suggest, it was still a game that brutally exposed the limitations of this Reading team.

The Royals were very good for the first 30 minutes or so and didn't collectively disgrace themselves in the remaining hour. Pompey on the other hand were poor in the first half and didn't hit top gear throughout the second. And yet, the gulf between the two sides was evident.

Reading are still finding their feet as a team, weakened by injuries and January departures; Portsmouth are in pole position to win the division and have plenty of development under their belt. The former outfit can play well for a large chunk of the game and get nothing, while the latter knows how to efficiently dispose of other sides like this. Even when not firing on all cylinders. Especially on their own patch.

Reading (4-1-4-1): Button; Yiadom, Mbengue, Bindon, Mola; Craig; Azeez, Wing, Knibbs, Mukairu; Ehibhatiomhan Subs: Pereira, Abrefa, Monlouis, Savage, Elliott, Wareham, Smith

Reading were impressive early on, looking remarkably assured and positive going forward while keeping the hosts at arm's length. For a time, this looked like the best outclassing of Pompey since the Battle of Pharsalus. But the Royals simply had to capitalise on that period if they were to get anything out of this match.

Instead, chances came and went. Paul Mukairu put a long shot off target soon after kick-off, while Andy Yiadom, Femi Azeez and Lewis Wing also tried their luck from distance, and Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan forced a stop at closer range when in down the left. Mukairu had probably the pick of the bunch when he met a cross at close range but couldn't keep his finish down.

The longer you go without converting chances, without making the most of possession and attacks, the more you're asking for trouble. And Pompey were all too happy to make the most of one of their few first-half chances, their second shot on target in fact.

Michael Craig missed a challenge in the middle, the ball was worked out to Paddy Lane on the left in the first instance of Reading looking stretched (36 minutes), he cut infield and beat David Button at his near post. Not good enough goalkeeping.

Reading didn't have a reaction in the remaining 10 minutes or so of the half, but the hosts responded better to the restart than the visitors. A one-two punch ended the game as a contest.

On 49 minutes, Marlon Pack found too much space in the area, on Reading's left side, and fired home. And then just before the hour mark, Callum Lang profited from a similar scenario to make it 3-0, this time after Reading had given the ball away cheaply from a quick free-kick.

The Royals did up their game somewhat at this point in search of a consolation, so this wasn't exactly the total psychological capitulation we saw at Charlton Athletic earlier in the season. And Wing was desperately unlucky not to have a second goal of the week, rattling the crossbar and then scuffing the goalline with a beautifully struck free-kick from just outside the area.

Ruben Selles had tried to turn the game at 2-0 by bringing Sam Smith on for Mukairu, but it was to no avail. With a quarter of an hour to go he rolled the dice once more (thrice more, really), by introducing Charlie Savage, Ben Elliott and Kelvin Abrefa. Given that Yiadom and Wing were among those to be withdrawn, along with Ehibhatiomhan, it was clear the manager was prioritising recuperation for key players with his alterations.

He got some bright impacts from two of his substitutions as small silver linings. Elliott, used centrally while Knibbs moved out to the left wing, looked positive and played Smith in with a delightful ball over the top. Savage on the other hand earned Reading some pride by lashing home after a corner to make it 4-1.

That, of course, came after the hosts' fourth of the afternoon, and the worst from a Reading perspective. The ball was lofted fairly harmlessly into Reading's box, Button dropped it, and Colby Bishop had the straightforward task of converting.

It added insult to injury and, to be honest, wasn't a surprise on Button's part. This is a goalkeeper who's made glaring errors before and not looked confident in commanding his box at the best of times, so should really be dropped. There is after all good competition waiting in the wings in the shape of Joel Pereira.

It would have been fantastic to see Reading get anything out of this fixture, but coming up short overall isn't a huge setback. The Royals simply aren't currently at a level where they can expect to be winning matches such as this one.

The focus even before today was on Tuesday's massive clash at home to Port Vale. Win that and this game will be forgotten quickly.