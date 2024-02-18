View From The Dolan: Pompey Coast To Victory

The rocket launcher of bile from the Pompey fans this week has been extraordinary. To think a few chaps (and maybe ladies) having a giggle at their expense many moons back has triggered such an outpouring of venom has genuinely baffled me. I haven’t seen this much misuse of the word “karma” since I holidayed in Tenerife in the mid-2000s and looked at the menu of an Indian restaurant near to the villa I was staying in.

For the record (and I know you didn’t ask), I had a very good three years down there in Portsmouth. Here are some highlights/achievements:

Set up a Facebook appreciation group for a local chicken restaurant

Drank nine shots of tequila, four pints of fosters and two Smirnoff ice in one night and spent the next three days in bed crying

Fell asleep on the beach

Got a first-class degree

So yeah, I’d say it was pretty successful. During my time there, I always found the people (and football club fans) to be good, proper and no-nonsense. I guess when you spend seven consecutive years in one division (or League One!), it sours the milk a little. More on that later.

I genuinely forget that Portsmouth is only an hour and 20 minutes from my actual front door. As a result, I made the decision to drive down to the game. Parking in general isn’t the easiest down there so I decided to whack the Cupra into Gunwharf Quays (think Bicester Village but by the sea). It hasn’t changed much since the last time I was there: a few more expensive plants around the place maybe and a Haribo shop, but that’s about it. It’s not the worst place to spend an afternoon, I have to say.

I had planned to get a cab to the ground from there but because I was so early (I won’t say how early, as that would make me out to be a day-tripper that was treating this game as a big one, neither of which are evenly remotely true), I took myself down Memory Lane, Afterthought Avenue and Recollection Road. Basically, I went down the roads I used to walk to uni on and it was bloody brilliant. I even had time for a swift pint in one of my old haunts.

That was Southsea. A vibrant mix of bars, eateries and independent shops. Upon leaving this area, you traverse upon Fratton: a wretched hive of villainy and scum. Talking of scum, Sim was waiting for me by a sad-looking food van that appeared to be serving roasted squirrel and raw onions.

We made our round the corner towards the mixed fanzone which, to be fair, was actually alright. Good chips, sparse sauce and drinkable Pompey Pilsner (I read somewhere recently that when you got to a place which serves drinks called “house lager”, it’s actually Carling and that’s probably what this was) made for an inoffensive start to proceedings. 6/10.

That 6/10 shot straight to a 7/10 because the away end had enjoyed a full revamp since the last time I was there. Brightly lit toilets, non-slip coating on the stairs, permanent safe-standing railings and nice range of pies. Plus, their programme is a full English pound cheaper than the one at Oxford United. Fair play.

On top of that, the stewards were friendly, well trained and non confrontational. What an absolute shame then that their fans are beyond saving. Listen, I’ve tried to ride the wave of banter or whatever, give them the benefit of the doubt and rely on my own past experiences of their fans, but the obsession with us has to stop. It has to. You’re going to ruin your lives if you carry on with this rollercoaster of vitriol.

So please, just know that we don’t think of Pompey at all. We really don’t. I wouldn’t say we naturally have any rivals (Swindon), and even those clubs we are supposed to hate, we tend to tolerate fairly well (except Swindon). It was honestly like their fans had never been let out.

What had been let out was Ruben Selles’ tinkering ways, however. He over-fiddled with the team, over-thought it and generally carried on from his odd decisions on Tuesday night against the Cod Army. You don’t need to tweak a winning, confident team and that’s exactly what we were up until the 89th minute against Fleetwood Town.

We started well against Pompey and were taking the game to them pretty confidently. We had the hippo’s share of possession but it was failing to materialise in meaningful attacks. For all the endeavour Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan has shown out on the left in recent weeks, it has all but confirmed that he is not a striker and should not be played there. Ever again.

Based on the overall complexion of our season, it made complete and utter sense for the home side to take the lead out of very little, with David Button really scrambling for fresh air and found wanting at his near post. At this point, it was only a matter of time before the floodgates opened.

It’s pointless to rehash the rest of the game. Pompey didn’t get out of first gear to beat us and that’s the real kicker. The confidence that we’ve become accustomed to over the last few weeks in this team melted away quicker than a choc ice on a pavement in the summer. Of course, most fans would have ignored the possibility of a win here, but the nature of the loss is a tough one to accept.

I got a cab back to the Gunwharf. I couldn’t be bothered to walk another 5k or whatever and I wanted to get to the Cadbury outlet shop before it closed. Who can resist a big fat pack of normal-sized Crunchies for £3.37? Not me!

As I made my way home, my attention turned to the visit of our friends Port Vale on Tuesday. Biggest game of the season so far? Absolutely right! It has to be three points in the bag so that we can move on from this game, build some more momentum and aim to secure safety as quickly as possible.

Until next time.