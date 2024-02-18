Ruben Selles Proud Of Players Despite Heavy Pompey Defeat

Ruben Selles was proud of his side’s performance despite a 4-1 defeat against league leaders Portsmouth at Fratton Park on Saturday. The Royals dominated the first half but found themselves going into the break 1-0 down. The second half went all Portsmouth’s way but Charlie Savage scored a late consolation.

Reading are now three points from the relegation zone, but with two home games ahead, we can hopefully extend that advantage. Here is what Selles had to say; he spoke to the Reading Chronicle.

Selles on the match

“I think we dominated the first half and the chances. I thought they were lucky to not be 2-0 down. After 20 minutes we had all the chances, and they didn’t even have a shot on target. We came here trying to be the protagonists and play our football. I think we did it. “They scored the first goal at the end of the first half, and I think we continued to do our job. The second goal let us down. It can happen, conceding four goals, because they have the quality. I am proud of the fight. There are moments we can be better, but we came here with an attitude and a way to do things and we proved we can compete against those teams. “From the very beginning, they showed that we came here to compete and try to win the game. I cannot throw anything on them, they gave me everything. You need to process because it’s hard to make that kind of performance and lose by four goals, but we will get the best of it and be ready for Tuesday.”

Selles’ injury update

“I think from now we have some little things but nothing major. The best news is that Sam Smith was able to cope with the 35 minutes to see he was stable. Andy Yiadom played the game from the very beginning, so they came back the way we wanted. “It was too risky to play Sam from the very beginning, but he came in and did his minutes. everyone will be ready except for Jeriel Dorsett, who has a couple of weeks more.”

Selles on lessons to learn