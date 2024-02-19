 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Portsmouth Fans Verdict: Pompey Put The Royals To The Sword

How the fans reacted to a big defeat to league leaders Pompey.

I said in my match report on Tuesday’s draw at Fleetwood Town that Saturday’s trip to Portsmouth was as close to a free hit as we’re going to get. Away at the league leaders, we were never expected to get anything from the game.

But after a promising start, it was frustrating to see us end up losing the way we did, with more individual errors costing us.

The next run of games will be the ones that define our season, not Saturday. But it was still a frustrating result. Here’s how the fans reacted...

David Button

After a tough start to the season, including some absolute howlers, Button had become pretty dependable. He’s actually made some really important saves at important times.

However, Saturday was another rough afternoon for him. He should’ve done a lot better with the opener and Colby Bishop’s goal too.

I never like digging players out, but the fans weren’t happy with Button’s performance...

Upcoming games

Despite it being a bad loss and frustrating, we all know that the games coming up are the big ones. Port Vale, Shrewsbury Town, Carlisle United and Wycombe Wanderers are the next four - all teams in and around us in the relegation battle.

With three of those games coming at home, you’d really hope we can get a significant haul of points to propel us towards safety.

The fans certainly understand the significance of the next few games...

Conclusion

So yeah, a tough afternoon, but we were up against a very good team who won’t be in this division next season.

Now, we need to focus on making sure we are in this league come August, and the outcome of the next few games will have a huge say in whether we are or not.

I’m a lot more confident in this team now than I was a few months ago, but we never do things the easy way, do we?

Next up, Port Vale. URZ.

