Portsmouth Fans Verdict: Pompey Put The Royals To The Sword

I said in my match report on Tuesday’s draw at Fleetwood Town that Saturday’s trip to Portsmouth was as close to a free hit as we’re going to get. Away at the league leaders, we were never expected to get anything from the game.

But after a promising start, it was frustrating to see us end up losing the way we did, with more individual errors costing us.

The next run of games will be the ones that define our season, not Saturday. But it was still a frustrating result. Here’s how the fans reacted...

David Button

After a tough start to the season, including some absolute howlers, Button had become pretty dependable. He’s actually made some really important saves at important times.

However, Saturday was another rough afternoon for him. He should’ve done a lot better with the opener and Colby Bishop’s goal too.

I never like digging players out, but the fans weren’t happy with Button’s performance...

Button has to be dropped. Abysmal keeper, let it far too many this season from his mistakes. #readingfc — Arnie (@arnie_rfc) February 17, 2024

RFC great for half an hour today, poor for 20mins. Button awful. 2 massive games now coming up…#readingfc — Stevie p (@stevie_p1871) February 17, 2024

Ruben Selles needs to do to Button what Button does to the ball! #readingfc

#readingfc — Andy C #FBPE (@AndyRFCCharman) February 17, 2024

A game that showed so much promise at the start, ends in disaster. Goes without saying Button needs dropping.



Can’t let this define our season though. So important we bounce back in a very winnable game on Tuesday against Port Vale. #readingfc — Lewis Radbourne (@lewisradbourne1) February 17, 2024

Button simply has to be dropped on Tuesday. #readingfc — Jacob Potter (@pott95) February 17, 2024

So from what I can tell is Button should have done better with all 4 goals...



Cheers Dave #readingfc — Dean Bennett #SellBeforeWeDai (@DeanBennett1993) February 17, 2024

If this performance doesn't make Button get dropped, then nothing will #readingfc — Dan (@DanTheMan__98) February 17, 2024

Upcoming games

Despite it being a bad loss and frustrating, we all know that the games coming up are the big ones. Port Vale, Shrewsbury Town, Carlisle United and Wycombe Wanderers are the next four - all teams in and around us in the relegation battle.

With three of those games coming at home, you’d really hope we can get a significant haul of points to propel us towards safety.

The fans certainly understand the significance of the next few games...

No surprise we've lost today. 4 massive games coming up as all are very winnable though I can't recall the last time we won 4 in a row. #readingfc — Rob Molloy (@Dobchecks) February 17, 2024

Wasn’t expecting anything vs P*mpey… 2 massive six-pointers coming up #ReadingFC — ShinfieldRoyal (@shinfield_royal) February 17, 2024

Was a free hit today but played well first half & didn’t take our chances. Second half was dreadful. Mukairu & Button were horrendous. Pereira deserves a chance Tuesday. Massive week coming up. Need 4 points minimum. #readingfc — Louis (@dinglouis_) February 17, 2024

If we could pick 4 teams 2 play next it would be Port Vale ,Shrewsbury, Carlisle and Wycombe - 3 Home games we are strong at SCL , 1 away vs Carlisle who are not great

10 Points minium but we are capable of 12

Big couple weeks ahead

Worry about our own results no1 else#readingfc — Reece Palmer (@Reeceyboi147) February 18, 2024

First half we were well in the game, unfortunately not clinical enough and Button let's a soft goal in. To be honest I think we write off today, MASSIVE games coming up against Port Vale and Shrewsbury at home & then Carlisle, I think we need 5 points absolute minimum #readingfc — Tom Maynard (@ttmaynard) February 17, 2024

next 3 games are massive, need all the points we can get. #readingfc — adam #sellbeforewedai (@adamReadingFC) February 17, 2024

Pressure back on us now. Must get the full 6 points from the next 2. #ReadingFC — Ben (@BenParsons89) February 17, 2024

Never expected anything today but harder to take after that first 30~ mins but ultimately paid not taking those chances



Next two are massive, need six points#readingfc @willow1871 @ElmParkRoyals — Pipey (@matt11p) February 17, 2024

Not sure it can be overstated how massive the next two games are.



We've shown again today that our heads still drop once we go behind and theres very little leadership/organisation on or off the pitch when things go wrong.



Selles still has an awful lot to sort out.#Readingfc — Guilty, I support Reading. (@Reading106) February 17, 2024

Conclusion

So yeah, a tough afternoon, but we were up against a very good team who won’t be in this division next season.

Now, we need to focus on making sure we are in this league come August, and the outcome of the next few games will have a huge say in whether we are or not.

I’m a lot more confident in this team now than I was a few months ago, but we never do things the easy way, do we?

Next up, Port Vale. URZ.