Sympathy For The EFL

It’s a common refrain that the EFL is one of the biggest villains in the saga of Dai Yongge’s ownership of Reading FC, and that they failed in their duty to protect the financial future of Reading FC when they allowed his purchase of the club – and even more so when the Yongge family had, a year earlier, seen a deal to purchase Hull City scuppered by the Premier League after their investigation into the family’s finances, despite having paid an initial £6m deposit to the Allam family for this proposed purchase.

The obvious, and oft-repeated question, this raises is why the Premier League stopped this takeover but the EFL didn’t? In this piece, I hope I can provide answers to this question and others.

Firstly, it’s important to understand who the EFL and the Premier League are. Most supporters seem to think that they’re external bodies who set rules and standards for football, but in fact they’re both just “competition organisers”, who have responsibility for managing their own competition on behalf of the clubs competing in it. So they are effectively managed by their individual member clubs (20 for the Premier League and 72 for the EFL), who meet regularly and use democratic processes to set their own competition rules and processes about how the leagues will be run.

As such, the officials at each organisation are really employed to do what their member clubs have told them to do – this includes financial management rules and penalties for infringing these, and also how checks on prospective owners are performed. This ignores the fact that the Premier League habitually act as though they alone are English football, and far more significant and important than all other leagues and competitions – as well as the FA, who are the actual regulatory body for English football, and to whom the Premier League ought to be subsidiary. But sadly money, power, football politics and the way the Premier League was set up in 1992 mean that the Premier League wields more power across the whole English game than many observers feel is right.

And this, of course, highlights the big, big difference between the Premier League and the EFL – resources. The Premier League’s main source of income is the sale of TV rights, and the numbers involved are eye-watering. The total Premier League TV income for the four-year period 2022 to 2025 is $12.85bn ($6.3bn from overseas rights and the remaining $5.55bn from domestic TV rights). At today’s rate of exchange, this equates to a staggering £2.57bn for each year of the deal.

The EFL, in contrast, are reduced to picking up relative crumbs when it comes to TV rights. With Sky Sports as the only serious bidder, they can more or less dictate the price they pay, and the current EFL TV rights deal, valid across five seasons from 2024/25 to 2028/29, is worth a guaranteed £895mn – or £179mn a year. Even if you add in the £110mn in “solidarity payments” the Premier League gives the EFL each year, that means the EFL’s annual income is £289mn, or around 11% of the Premier League’s income. Plus, of course, the Premier League has significantly greater income from marketing and other revenue streams, as well as 52 fewer clubs than the EFL.

The above two paragraphs contain a lot of numbers, so let’s put it another way – the Premier League has more money than it reasonably knows what to do with, whilst the EFL is pretty much skint. It certainly doesn’t have large cash reserves or money to burn – for instance, it’s run out of a small unit on an industrial estate in Preston, whereas the Premier League has swanky Central London offices.

And this question of resources is the crucial difference when it comes to checking the bona fides of potential owners. To do proper checks on the financial status of overseas businessmen/women is far from easy, and always extremely expensive. These are people who often have money sequestered away in tax havens or other jurisdictions where financial privacy is a prerequisite, and so the use of extremely expensive investigators and even private investigators in overseas jurisdictions is necessary – and those services come at a very hefty price tag.

But the Premier League are so concerned about the apparent integrity of their TV product that they readily cough up the huge sums involved to do these sort of financial health-checks on all prospective owners. As well as the use of investigators and forensic accountants, the Premier League also have access to various other ways of obtaining financial and other relevant information, which obviously vary from jurisdiction to jurisdiction. Their philosophy is to do whatever it takes to get all the required information in order to make a judgement, and this sort of money-no-object investigation allows them to make decisions to rule out potentially dodgy owners like Dai.

In contrast, the EFL don’t nearly have the same sort of resources to throw at financial investigations. The costs involved to do these properly, as we’ve seen, are extremely high, so by necessity they have to base their decisions solely on financial information in the public domain, as well as that provided by prospective owners, who don’t always have a great incentive to tell the truth!

But the EFL’s hands are tied by their lack of money, and the obvious solution that, in cases like Dai’s - that the Premier League share with the EFL the information gained from any investigation they’ve performed - is also a non-starter. Any information shared with the Premier League by a potential owner will always be provided on a condition of strict confidentiality, and obviously any information gathered through private investigations or similar methods obviously can’t be shared either, so the EFL find themselves out on their own without sufficient resources to investigate properly.

The final thing to consider is the threat of legal action which hangs over both organisations should they turn down a prospective owner. Sadly, it’s often the litigant with the biggest chequebook and the most expensive lawyers who wins a legal case, and whilst it’d be a brave prospective owner who’d take on the financial might of the Premier League, the EFL are another kettle of fish altogether.

Their officials are well aware that rich businessmen love lawyers, and that there’s a perennial threat that, if they turn down a prospective owner without watertight reasons for doing so, they could be in real trouble. Should an owner who has been refused permission to purchase a club decide to sue the EFL, they wouldn’t necessarily need to win the case for it to cause financial armageddon within the EFL – the league exists on such a financial tightrope that even the legal costs of a substantial or protracted case could well tip them over the financial edge.

Their member clubs don’t have the financial resources to withstand that sort of financial loss, and so all parties in the EFL are well aware that legal action against them might result in the end of the EFL. That’s not a risk they want to take, so how can they refuse approval for a prospective owner without definite, tangible and meaningful cause or irrefutable evidence to base this refusal on?

This changes the whole question for the EFL from “Should we approve this owner?” to “Can we find a clear reason not to approve this owner?” I have no doubts that officials within the EFL have had real misgivings about numerous prospective owners, presumably including Dai, but their lack of resources to properly investigate and the danger of litigation mean their hands are tied and so their unavoidable default response is to approve.

With apologies to Mick Jagger, in this I very strongly have sympathy with the EFL, as they find themselves in a near-impossible position – trying to ensure the financial bona-fides of prospective owners from across the globe without the resources to do this properly or effectively, but it’s just one more example of the massive financial divide in English football between the Premier League and everyone else, a divide that shows no signs of getting better.

So all those shouting at the EFL as incompetent really ought, in my opinion, to be shouting at the Premier League for perpetuating this financial divide and for ignoring the financial health of the pyramid below them. If they shared sufficient resources to enable the EFL to perform thorough and effective financial investigations, or even performed financial governance for the 92, not just the 20, then the whole problem would go away in an instant.