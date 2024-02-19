The Tilehurst End Podcast Episode 371: Ali Al-Flapsi

David Button drops a cross and a clanger in a loss to Portsmouth, but overall the Royals are worth far more than the final score of 4-1 would suggest.

Sarah Turner, chair of the Supporters’ Trust at Reading (STAR), joins Ben and Ross to discuss the visit to a much-renovated Fratton Park and the recent movements in the ownership situation.

Thanks as always to our friends at ZCZ Films for sponsoring this podcast. Check out Art’s Wildest Movement: Mannerism on Sky Arts or Apple TV now.

Learn more about STAR at star-reading.org.

Follow Sarah on Twitter @SarahGolf

Follow Ben on Twitter @mrblthomas

Follow Ross on Twitter @WebberRoss

Follow The Tilehurst End on Twitter @TheTilehurstEnd

The Tilehurst End Podcast can be enjoyed via PodBean, Spotify, Acast, YouTube or iTunes. A big thanks to all listeners who continue to pledge to our Patreon campaign.

Listeners can always get in touch with the podcast via our Twitter and Facebook pages as well as our email, thetilehurstend@gmail.com, with thoughts on the show, opinions on the team, and potential topics to sink our teeth into always welcome.

Download the show here