Reading vs Port Vale: Match Preview 2023/24

Reading will be hoping to respond to a heavy defeat with a good performance against Port Vale this evening.

The original fixture was one of the most notable days in the club’s history, with a pitch invasion protest causing the abandonment of that game last month.

Fortunately, the match was rescheduled and tonight could be extremely important, with the two teams competing at the bottom end of League One.

After taking just one point from six last week, the Berkshire side need at least a point in this game to boost their hopes of survival, especially if there’s another deduction between now and the end of the season.

Ahead of this game, we have a short match preview.

What? League One Matchday 34

Season? 2023/24

Who? Port Vale

Where? Select Car Leasing Stadium

When? Tuesday 20th February

Time? 8pm

Opposition Manager? Darren Moore

The Royals

To win just one point from six last week was disappointing.

We were seconds away from a win at Fleetwood Town, but we were under the cosh at the end and Charlie Adam’s side deserved at least a point from that game. Still, a last-minute equaliser was a kick in the teeth.

To not get anything on Saturday was a shame too - because we started the game extremely well and should have got ourselves ahead.

We can’t afford to look back though. Tonight is a crucial game and three points are required.

The Opponents

It’s great to see that Reading and Port Vale supporters have built a relationship since the original fixture.

It would have been easy for Vale fans to be annoyed, but they fully understand the situation and have been brilliant.

You just hope both teams can stay up. That would be the ideal outcome! Aside from tonight, I’d like to wish them the best of luck.

My Lineup

Starting XI: Pereira, Mola, Bindon, Mbengue, Yiadom, Savage, Wing, Mukairu, Knibbs, Azeez, Smith

Whether he was at fault for the fourth goal is up for debate, but I was extremely disappointed with David Button for the first goal.

The former West Brom man has been better than I expected, but Joel Pereira starts tonight for me.

Clinton Mola is another player I wouldn’t start tonight, but there aren’t too many other left-back options and he has got better since the start of the season, so he starts with Andy Yiadom on the other side.

Tyler Bindon and Amadou Mbengue are in central defence again, with Charlie Savage coming in alongside Lewis Wing. Michael Craig wasn’t that good on Saturday, but rotation is necessary regardless.

Paul Mukairu probably doesn’t deserve to start, with his decision-making often letting him down, but he starts along with Harvey Knibbs (who was quiet at Fratton Park) and Femi Azeez.

Up top, Sam Smith has to come in after showing some promise on the south coast on Saturday.

Score Prediction: Reading 1-0 Port Vale

